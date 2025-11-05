No changes coming ‘at the moment’ for Alberta’s recall legislation: Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government has no plans to change provincial recall legislation — at least, for the moment.
Her comments come after two petitions were given the green light by Elections Alberta, kick-starting efforts to unseat members of her United Conservative caucus.
Smith says she’s concerned such petition drives aren’t using the legislation in good faith but instead are trying to overthrow her government.
She says no changes to the legislation are currently on the table but her government will, in her words, “deal with it” if and when the petitions get enough signatures.
The two petitions approved so far are for Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and backbencher Angela Pitt.
The citizens who want the members recalled have three months to collect enough signatures in each riding needed to trigger a vote.
— More to come…
