Crews deal with stubborn fire at Calgary restaurant

A restaurant in Calgary’s Beltline was the scene of an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called out to the Salt and Brick restaurant along 10 Avenue Southwest just before 5 a.m. after a smoke detector in the building was triggered.

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building and started knocking down the fire.

Alex Kwan with the Calgary Fire Department says the location of the fire and the age of the building caused issues for firefighters trying to find where the smoke was coming from.

“Fire can get into some of the crawl spaces or less accessible areas, and can be very challenging,” Kwan said. “We’re trying to follow that smoke and make sure everything is extinguished.”

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.