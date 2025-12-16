Edmonton man recreates iconic ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ tree

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is sharing his love for a holiday cartoon classic with his neighbourhood by recreating an iconic tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Sean Kearns says a tree has grown slanted in his north Edmonton neighbourhood.

Every time he drives by, it has always reminded him of his mother’s favourite holiday movie.

So, he decided to add a personal touch to the tree near 58 Street and 138 Avenue.

“It’s always looked like that, but last year was the first year I found the perfect ornament over at Home Depot,” Kearns said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It looked like it needed a little love.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It looked like it needed a little love."

View image in full screen An Edmonton man attempts to recreate an iconic Christmas tree from a kid’s holiday special by an ornament on a slanted tree. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News

He found an inflatable ornament at a hardware store, swung it over a branch and was able to tie it up in less than 10 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I promise I didn’t pull (the tree) over like that, it actually just grows like that,” Kearns admitted.

Although it’s his second year decorating the tree, this year is extra meaningful as the Peanuts holiday special is celebrating 60 years since it aired on television.

Watch the video above to see the decked-out tree and how it’s bringing Christmas cheer to the community.