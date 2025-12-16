Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton man recreates iconic ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ tree

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton man recreates iconic ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ tree'
Edmonton man recreates iconic ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ tree
A north Edmonton resident is sharing his love for a holiday cartoon classic by recreating an iconic tree. As Kabi Moulitharan tells us, it's bringing Christmas cheer to his neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Edmonton man is sharing his love for a holiday cartoon classic with his neighbourhood by recreating an iconic tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Sean Kearns says a tree has grown slanted in his north Edmonton neighbourhood.

Every time he drives by, it has always reminded him of his mother’s favourite holiday movie.

So, he decided to add a personal touch to the tree near 58 Street and 138 Avenue.

“It’s always looked like that, but last year was the first year I found the perfect ornament over at Home Depot,” Kearns said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It looked like it needed a little love.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It looked like it needed a little love."
An Edmonton man attempts to recreate an iconic Christmas tree from a kid’s holiday special by an ornament on a slanted tree. View image in full screen
An Edmonton man attempts to recreate an iconic Christmas tree from a kid’s holiday special by an ornament on a slanted tree. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News
Trending Now

He found an inflatable ornament at a hardware store, swung it over a branch and was able to tie it up in less than 10 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I promise I didn’t pull (the tree) over like that, it actually just grows like that,” Kearns admitted.

Although it’s his second year decorating the tree, this year is extra meaningful as the Peanuts holiday special is celebrating 60 years since it aired on television.

Watch the video above to see the decked-out tree and how it’s bringing Christmas cheer to the community. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices