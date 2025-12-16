Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Buy now, pay later plans may seem attractive but come at a cost, warn experts

By Ken MacGillivray & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
With many consumer struggling to make ends meet, buy now, pay later, plans may seem attractive, but experts warn, they come at a cost. View image in full screen
With many consumer struggling to make ends meet, buy now, pay later plans may seem attractive, but experts warn they come at a cost. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Buy now, pay later.

For many people it’s an attractive idea at this time of year, with so much holiday spending taking place.

Such plans, which break the cost of a larger purchase into smaller, seemingly more manageable payments, are becoming a lot more common for consumers.

Click to play video: 'Experts warn of dangers of buy now, pay later options'
Experts warn of dangers of buy now, pay later options

But experts warn that they come with a risk — especially if you’re trying to control your spending.

Story continues below advertisement

“There can only be so much of a shift when it’s the basic goods that we need, our food, our housing. When those prices have increased, there’s only so much give in the budget,” said Alex Bierman, a sociology professor at the University of Calgary.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“People generally spend more when using the buy now, pay later options than if they didn’t have those options,” said Bierman. “So, there’s a real risk that people essentially end up overspending even beyond the interest they may pay.”

University of Calgary sociology professor, Alex Bierman says, while inflation may have decreased, many people are still struggling to make ends meet. View image in full screen
University of Calgary sociology professor, Alex Bierman says many people are still struggling with the effects of inflation, especially people at lower income levels, so the idea of buy now, pay later can appear to be an attractive option. Global News

The Credit Counselling Society says more and more Canadians are contacting them for help as inflation continues to shrink family budgets.

In November there was an 11-per cent spike compared to the same month last year.

Financial education Mark Kalaninski says younger consumers are especially drawn to the idea of buy now, pay later but the happiness it can provide is just temporary. View image in full screen
Financial education Mark Kalinowski says younger consumers are especially drawn to the idea of buy now, pay later but he warns the happiness it can provide is just temporary. Global News

“The problem is people build up a lot of little payments that are due every month or every quarter and over time it erodes all their cashflow,” said Mark Kalinowski.

Story continues below advertisement

His advice is to take some extra time to think about your purchase.

“If you need to buy now pay later, you probably don’t need to buy now,” said Kalinowski.

Click to play video: 'Buy now, pay later: A help or a hindrance?'
Buy now, pay later: A help or a hindrance?
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices