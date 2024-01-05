Dangers of buy now, pay later apps: ‘There’s nothing for free’

Send this page to someone via email

Apps such as Afterpay and Klarna are soaring in popularity.

Buy now pay later options, also known as BNPL, are a trend on the verge of becoming an $8-billion industry in the next four years, according to a study conducted by Research and Market.

They offer shoppers the option to purchase and pay in installments over a few weeks at zero per cent interest, and thanks to them, retailers are profiting from an increase in sales.

Sounds like a win-win but experts are saying buyer beware.

“There’s nothing for free,” says Vivek Astvansh, a McGill University marketing professor. “If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.”

Warning #1: What happens if you miss a payment?

Astvansh’s research shows that BNPL companies can charge a high interest rate ranging from 10 to 30 per cent, while credit cards charge between eight and 25 per cent in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

So before clicking pay, make sure you understand exactly what you’re getting into. “First figure out the rate of interest, how many installments and when will they be deducted,” Astvansh said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Warning #2: It’s a slippery slope

This kind of flexibility can also lead to greater spending. It can be a slippery slope, especially if you use your credit card, or pay in installments.

“You are taking a loan on another loan,” Astvansh said.

Warning #3: There are no regulations in Canada

These companies are new technologies that are not regulated.

Canada’s consumer agency is studying the issue. Quebec’s consumer protection agency has sent recommendations to the federal and provincial government urging regulation of the apps.

“If something wrong happens, if my data are lost privacy thing, or if I believe I have to return the product or I believe the wrong amount has been debited from my card, there is nothing I can do,” Astvansh said.

Astvash says companies are passing on the cost of subscribing to these payment methods — including credit cards — onto the consumer.

He suggests people who can buy with cash or debit, ask for a discount.

Story continues below advertisement

“The retailer increases the price by two per cent. And because they have to appear equitable to all shoppers, they increase the price for all, regardless of whether a shopper buys the product using a credit card or using a cheque or cash,” Astvash explained.

How to use BNPL options to your advantage?

BNPL options can be convenient when used right.

Buy only what you need and won’t regret later. Make sure you have enough funds to pay every installment. Read the terms and conditions.