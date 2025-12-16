Menu

Crime

Man in prison for murder of Calgary caseworker found guilty of killing inmate

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 5:36 pm
1 min read
A man convicted of murdering his Calgary case worker in 2019 has now been convicted of manslaughter in the death of a fellow inmate at the maximum-security Edmonton Institution in 2022. View image in full screen
A man convicted of murdering his Calgary case worker in 2019 has now been convicted of manslaughter in the death of a fellow inmate at the maximum-security Edmonton Institution in 2022. Global News file photo
A man in prison for the second-degree murder of his caseworker in Calgary has now been convicted of killing of a fellow inmate.

Brandon Newman was found guilty last week of manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing of 33-year-old Bretton Fisher at the maximum-security Edmonton Institution.

Newman is serving life for stabbing Deborah Onwu 19 times at an assisted-living facility in 2019.

Social worker, Deborah Onwu, was fatally stabbed 19 times by Brandon Newman during her visit to a Calgary assisted-living facility in 2019. View image in full screen
Social worker, Deborah Onwu, was fatally stabbed 19 times by Brandon Newman during her visit to a Calgary assisted-living facility in 2019. Global News

Another inmate, Cody Nicholls, was also convicted of manslaughter in the prison killing.

Court heard Fisher took issue with Newman for killing Onwu, a woman of African descent, and said Newman would get “stabbed up” if he and Nicholls didn’t transfer to another unit.

Fisher was confronted by the two men, stabbed three times and stomped on.

Newman and Nicholls claimed self-defence, but Court of King’s Bench Justice Nathan Whitling said their response was disproportionate to Fisher’s threat.

“Mr. Newman and Mr. Nicholls were the aggressors throughout the altercation,” the judge said in a written decision.

“The nature of Mr. Newman’s and Mr. Nicholls’ response was disproportionate to the threats made against them by Mr. Fisher, even accepting that those threats were very serious.”

Sentencing is to be held at a later date.

Calgary man pleads guilty in stabbing death of care home worker
© 2025 The Canadian Press

