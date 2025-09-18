Inquiry into Calgary care worker’s death calls for provincial legislative reforms

Send this page to someone via email

An inquiry into the tragic stabbing death of Calgary care worker Deborah Onwu five years ago has led to calls for sweeping legislative reforms at the provincial level.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents front-line care workers across Alberta, strongly advocated for the report, published Thursday.

“Deborah Onwu didn’t need to die that night,” said CUPE Alberta President Raj Uppal. “If she had the full history of the client’s behaviour, if she had a co-worker, if there were other precautions taken, she might still be here.”

The inquiry made four key recommendations, all pointing to urgent legislative changes that CUPE says could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The report also outlines details of the frightening sequence of events that led up to the stabbing death of Deborah Onwu in October 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

“I share this as a tribute to Debbie, but also as a reminder that even the most skilled workers are at risk without safe workplaces, legislation and protective policies. Tragedies do happen,” said Wael Elrafih, CUPE Local 4731 president.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Deborah Onwu had been working at Woods Homes Community Care Facility in northeast Calgary the night her convicted killer, 18-year-old Brandon Newman, returned to the program, reportedly “high as a kite”.

A downstairs co-worker rushed to help after hearing a “loud commotion” and then heard Onwu screaming, “Why are you doing this to me?”

She died on the front lawn of the facility, a result of 19 stab wounds.

The inquiry revealed that Newman had a documented history of violent behaviour, cognitive challenges and complex mental health needs. He had previously seriously injured a staff member at another care facility while under the care of child and family services.

That history was never disclosed to Onwu or to the Woods Homes care facility.

“It was very clear during the inquest that the information wasn’t shared. And that was a huge problem,” said Troy Winters, a CUPE health and safety expert.

This oversight prompted recommendations for improvement, such as mandating the sharing of critical information between agencies and workers.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to Global News, the society calls Debbie “a highly respected member of our work family who contributed a great deal to the young people she served.”

Since her death, the society added, it has “championed several systemic changes, and has implemented higher standards to advance health and safety within our organization and sector.”

They’re changes that critics suggest are needed and should be mandated sector-wide.

“Since 2020, the UCP government has consistently, though sometimes quietly, weakened those very protections for workers in order to reduce red tape and administrative burdens,” said Peggy Wright, the MLA for Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview and Shadow Minister for Labour.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Child and Family Services said, “involved ministries will review any recommendations to determine whether changes to our current policies and practices are needed to help prevent similar deaths.”