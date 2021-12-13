Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man who stabbed group home worker to death gets 14 years in prison

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 7:11 pm
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. View image in full screen
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Obtained by Global News

A Calgary man who stabbed his caseworker to death will spend 14 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Brandon Newman was 18 years old when he murdered 47-year-old Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019. He was living in Wood’s Homes, a children’s mental health facility in Marda Loop.

Read more: Young man found fit to stand trial in killing of Calgary case worker

In an agreed statement of facts read in court earlier this year, we learned Onwu was on a night shift at the facility when Newman returned just after 2 a.m. and stabbed the case worker 19 times when she confronted him about missing his curfew.

Trending Stories

She died at the scene.

Newman took off but was arrested a few hours later near the Calgary Drop-In Centre downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Slain Calgary caseworker’s sister speaks out, mental health exam ordered for accused

Newman had undergone multiple psychiatric assessments and was declared fit to stand trial.

The man apologized to her family and said he will never forgive himself.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Court tagDeborah Onwu tagBrandon Newman tagCalgary Caseworker Death tagDeborah Onwu death tagBrandon Newman guilty plea tagBrandon Newman second-degree murder tagCalgary caseworker tagDeborah Onwu homcide tagDeborah Onwu murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers