Calgary man who stabbed group home worker to death gets 14 years in prison

A Calgary man who stabbed his caseworker to death will spend 14 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Brandon Newman was 18 years old when he murdered 47-year-old Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019. He was living in Wood’s Homes, a children’s mental health facility in Marda Loop.

In an agreed statement of facts read in court earlier this year, we learned Onwu was on a night shift at the facility when Newman returned just after 2 a.m. and stabbed the case worker 19 times when she confronted him about missing his curfew.

She died at the scene.

Newman took off but was arrested a few hours later near the Calgary Drop-In Centre downtown.

Newman had undergone multiple psychiatric assessments and was declared fit to stand trial.

The man apologized to her family and said he will never forgive himself.

With files from The Canadian Press