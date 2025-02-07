Inquiry hears killer of Calgary caseworker had difficult transition from youth to adult

Send this page to someone via email

A fatality inquiry into the stabbing death of a Calgary caseworker five years ago has heard that the killer was absent from his assisted-living facility for weeks at a time before the attack happened.

Brandon Newman pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder for stabbing Deborah Onwu 19 times in 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Onwu was working with Newman at Wood’s Homes Assisted Living Residence in southwest Calgary — a mental health centre.

View image in full screen Deborah Onwu is seen in an undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Fatality inquiries are legal proceedings before a court of justice that clarify the circumstances of a death and may provide insight and recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Daina Havens, a program manager for Wood’s Homes, told the inquiry that Newman was originally assigned a team of seven staff and two people would be with him at all times. She described him as “a really nice young man” but mentally very young.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She said Newman’s transition from youth treatment to that of an adult when he turned 18 proved to be difficult, and he would often leave. On one occasion, he disappeared for three weeks.

Court heard he was in the program 64 days and absent 79 days.

A decision was made to reduce his support team so one staff member would be with him.

“If we have an individual who’s feeling oppressed, it can likely aggravate and increase aggressive behaviour. It’s a triggering factor … so reducing that ratio under continuous supervision would have less impact on his mood management capacity,” Havens said.

“Our treatment was failing,” she said.

The night of the attack, a staff member received a tip that Newman was at a transit station and “high as a kite.”

Onwu was filling in for a friend and working the night shift at the facility. She noted to a colleague that Newman had missed the 11 p.m. curfew.

Story continues below advertisement

He arrived after 2 a.m. and half an hour later another staff member heard what sounded like a fight in the unit.

Onwu died of blood loss at the scene after being stabbed in the head, face, neck, chest and ankle.