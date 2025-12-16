Blue Bombers sign Kramdi to two-year extension

See more sharing options

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian defensive back Redha Kramdi to a two-year extension, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

Kramdi was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 28-year-old from Montreal had 47 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, a forced fumble and his first career interception this past season.

He also tied a career high with eight tackles in a win over Hamilton in September, equalling a total he first set against Toronto in July 2024.

Kramdi started 16 regular-season games and the East Division semifinal in 2025.

He has played 72 career games since being selected by Winnipeg in the second round, 16th overall, at the 2021 CFL draft and helped the Bombers win a second straight Grey Cup that year.

—

ALOUETTES RE-SIGN CANADIAN LB RICHARDS

MONTREAL — he Alouettes have signed Canadian linebacker Tyrell Richards to a one-year extension through the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., led the CFL with 30 special teams tackles in 18 games this past season.

He also recorded eight defensive tackles and forced one fumble.

Richards was selected first overall by the Alouettes at the 2022 CFL draft.

Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia says Richards has become one of the top special teams players in the CFL.

The Alouettes also signed American receiver Austin Watkins Jr. to a two-year deal.

—

ROUGHRIDERS BRING BACK DALKE

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Jayden Dalke to a one-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old from Leduc, Alta., recorded three defensive tackles and 13 special teams tackles in 18 regular-season games for the Grey Cup-champion Roughriders in 2025.

Dalke was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round, 4th overall, of the 2022 CFL draft.

He has 69 defensive tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, a sack and an interception over 66 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan.

—

LIONS RE-SIGN CANADIAN DB JOSH HAGERTY

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty to a two-year extension.

He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb.10.

Hagerty, from Regina, signed with the Lions after being released by Winnipeg in July.

He registered five special teams tackles in 10 regular-season contests with B.C.

He appeared in both of the Lions’ playoff games and helped force a special teams fumble in B.C.’s Western semifinal win over Calgary.

Hagerty was selected by Toronto in the sixth round, 47th overall, of the 2021 CFL draft.

He helped the Argonauts win a Grey Cup in 2022 before joining Edmonton for the 2024 season.

Hagerty has 23 defensive tackles and 31 special-teams tackles over 56 career CFL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.