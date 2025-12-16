Menu

Crime

Penny Boudreau, convicted of 2008 murder of daughter in Nova Scotia, gets day parole

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 12:45 pm
1 min read
Penny Boudreau is escorted from provincial court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Karissa Boudreau, in Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Penny Boudreau is escorted from provincial court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Karissa Boudreau, in Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/SDV
The Nova Scotia woman sentenced to life in prison for strangling her 12-year-old daughter is being granted day parole for six months.

Penny Boudreau killed her daughter Karissa in 2008, claiming she ran away after an argument outside a Bridgewater, N.S. grocery store.

The girl’s body was found two weeks later on the banks of the LaHave River.

Boudreau, now in her 50s, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, saying she was worried her daughter would come between her and a boyfriend.

The parole board says Boudreau is not allowed to contact certain people and must report all relationships with men to her parole officer.

Boudreau, who was granted a 60-day unescorted pass from prison earlier this year, will stay in a halfway house and can apply for full parole after serving 20 years.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

