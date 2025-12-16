Penny Boudreau, convicted of 2008 murder of daughter in Nova Scotia, gets day parole

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia woman sentenced to life in prison for strangling her 12-year-old daughter is being granted day parole for six months.

Penny Boudreau killed her daughter Karissa in 2008, claiming she ran away after an argument outside a Bridgewater, N.S. grocery store.

The girl’s body was found two weeks later on the banks of the LaHave River.

Boudreau, now in her 50s, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, saying she was worried her daughter would come between her and a boyfriend.

The parole board says Boudreau is not allowed to contact certain people and must report all relationships with men to her parole officer.

Boudreau, who was granted a 60-day unescorted pass from prison earlier this year, will stay in a halfway house and can apply for full parole after serving 20 years.

