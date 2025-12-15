Menu

Headline link
‘High impact’ warning as heavy rains forecast to cause more flooding in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 7:12 am
1 min read
A table and bin is caught in a field after flooding in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
The B.C. government says heavy rains in the forecast may cause more flooding in low-lying areas in parts of the province.

The province says the Sumas and Chilliwack Rivers are still under flood warnings, and while it’s expected to be less intense than the downpours last week that triggered widespread flooding in Abbotsford, Environment Canada is warning of “high impact” rainfall today in the Fraser and Skagit valleys.

The city’s mayor and fire chief say they’re pleased that Highway 1 was reopened in both directions over the weekend, but dozens of properties are still under evacuation order with hundreds more still on alert after the flooding across the Sumas Prairie last week.

The province says the flooding situation from the coming rains is uncertain and tough to predict, and some highways may have to be closed on short notice, including Highway 5, the Coquihalla, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 99 from Cache Creek to Pemberton.

Officials say Vancouver Island is also poised for heavy rainfall, and the province will be watching routes including Highway 4, Bamfield Road and other roads due to possible landslides and falling trees from heavy winds.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of rainfall warnings across B.C., including for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and much of the province’s coast, with some regions expected to see up to 80 millimetres of rain in higher elevations.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

