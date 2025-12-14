SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Independent Regina businesses make the best of the holidays

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 14, 2025 6:55 pm
1 min read
Local businesses take advantage of holiday season
It's the season of giving... and with that folks are hitting their favorite gift shops and local businesses to find the perfect holiday gift. Here's how businesses are taking advantage of the busiest time of year.
It’s the most wonderful time of year — holiday season! As folks head out to secure a holiday gift for friends and family before Christmas day, local businesses are geared up and ready to serve.

Sticks & Doodles is a custom sign and ornament business created by Kyle Moffatt and his wife during the COVID pandemic. With more than 40,000 ornaments created in preparation for the holidays, Sticks & Doodles is ready to take advantage of the holiday season.

Caliber Coffee is also making the best of the busy shopping season. Family-owned and prioritizing the customer experience, they hope to help customers find exactly what they’re looking for.

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

