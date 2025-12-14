Independent Regina businesses make the best of the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the most wonderful time of year — holiday season! As folks head out to secure a holiday gift for friends and family before Christmas day, local businesses are geared up and ready to serve.

Sticks & Doodles is a custom sign and ornament business created by Kyle Moffatt and his wife during the COVID pandemic. With more than 40,000 ornaments created in preparation for the holidays, Sticks & Doodles is ready to take advantage of the holiday season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Caliber Coffee is also making the best of the busy shopping season. Family-owned and prioritizing the customer experience, they hope to help customers find exactly what they’re looking for.

More details in the video above.