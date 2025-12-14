Independent Regina businesses make the best of the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of year — holiday season! As folks head out to secure a holiday gift for friends and family before Christmas day, local businesses are geared up and ready to serve.
Sticks & Doodles is a custom sign and ornament business created by Kyle Moffatt and his wife during the COVID pandemic. With more than 40,000 ornaments created in preparation for the holidays, Sticks & Doodles is ready to take advantage of the holiday season.
Caliber Coffee is also making the best of the busy shopping season. Family-owned and prioritizing the customer experience, they hope to help customers find exactly what they’re looking for.
