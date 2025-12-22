Saskatchewan airports see uptick in passengers during busiest travel period

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s two largest airports are reporting an uptick in passengers during what they say is the busiest travel time of the year.

Monday marked the first of four of the busiest days at Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport, with around 2,200 passengers expected to depart per day until the new year, according to the airport.

The airport says three of the other busiest days are Boxing Day, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

“During this busy time of year, we remind passengers to arrive early and check the status of your flight directly with your airline before proceeding to the airport to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey,” said a spokesperson for the airport.

In Regina the situation is looking similar, with the airport reporting an average of 1,700 departing passengers and a total of around 3,400 passengers making their way through the airport per day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now that the kids are out of school as of the 19th of December, we’re seeing a big uptick in passenger volumes,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority president and CEO.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Literally 10, 15, and even 20 per cent more departing passengers per day is anticipated here at the Regina airport,” he added.

Some passengers at Saskatoon’s airports reported minor delays, while others said they faced little to no turbulence.

“We had a nice easy flight. We were delayed by about an hour out of Calgary, but, I mean Saskatoon’s an easy flight,” said traveller Kim Roy.

For Morne Keyter, his Monday flight from Toronto to Saskatoon was smooth, with no planned delays and less busy than anticipated.

“The flight was empty, so that was nice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s insurance company is urging drivers to be careful on the roads this week.

“The combination of fluctuating temperatures, blowing snow, freezing rain and fog makes roads unpredictable in the winter,” said SGI spokesperson Michaela Solomon in a statement.

SGI says that winter driving conditions account for close to 40 per cent of all collisions during this time of year until the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

With flurries in the forecast this week, the RCMP is also reminding drivers to be extra cautious on the roads and to create a plan in advance in case of poor weather.

“Understand what you’re driving into before you set out. If you have to delay, do it,” said Keely Grasser, RCMP spokesperson.

“We also need people to make sure that they have a tank full of gas and that their car is properly equipped with safety equipment, food, water and warm clothes,” Grasser added.

The Ministry of Highways also advises drivers to check the province’s Highway Hotline website before heading out to see what roads are closed or should not be travelled on.