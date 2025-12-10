Regina police Cops and Kids reunite for another season of holiday shopping

Send this page to someone via email

In collaboration with Regina’s Cornwall Centre, 20 kids were paired up with a Regina police officer and a student from the Scott Police Academy to kick off their holiday shopping plans.

With a holiday list in hand and money given by the mall to spend, Macen Sayer was a part of the event and made sure to make the most of his shopping experience. Taking home new shoes, an outfit, winter gloves, a toque and a present for his mom, it truly was a time to remember for Macen.

