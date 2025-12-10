SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Regina police Cops and Kids reunite for another season of holiday shopping

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 11:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RPS’s annual Cops and Kids shop is back'
RPS’s annual Cops and Kids shop is back
WATCH: Regina Police Service's annual Cops and Kids is back for another year of holiday shopping.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In collaboration with Regina’s Cornwall Centre, 20 kids were paired up with a Regina police officer and a student from the Scott Police Academy to kick off their holiday shopping plans.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With a holiday list in hand and money given by the mall to spend, Macen Sayer was a part of the event and made sure to make the most of his shopping experience. Taking home new shoes, an outfit, winter gloves, a toque and a present for his mom, it truly was a time to remember for Macen.

Trending Now

Watch more of Macen’s experience in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices