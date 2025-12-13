Menu

Crime

Vancouver man fights cash seizure on his way to casino

By Paul Johnson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2025 9:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man headed for downtown casino has cash seized'
Vancouver man headed for downtown casino has cash seized
A Vancouver man says his trip to the casino took a sudden turn when police seized his cash before he got there. He's now going public in hopes of recovering thousands of dollars. Paul Johnson has more on the encounter and how police are justifying it.
A Vancouver man says a trip to the casino turned into a nightmare when his cash was seized before he even got there.

Chiu On Tam says on Nov. 29 that he was waiting for a friend before heading to Parq Casino to play baccarat.

He says a vehicle pulled over and the occupants got out, demanding his identification.

Tam says they searched his pockets and confiscated $12,000 in cash.

He says he is a Canadian citizen with no connections to gangs or money laundering.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tam says he was never told why he was being targeted.

“Um, he doesn’t understand English well, but he thinks they have not explained, and after taking the money, they returned his empty wallet, cell phone and identity card,” Tam told Global News through the interpreter.

RCMP’s Combined Special Enforcement Unit confirmed to Global News that officers from its department stopped Tam and they did not deny that they seized the money.

The unit also said the interaction involving Tam fell within the scope of their mandate.

However, Vancouver lawyer Ryan Hira said police cannot just stop someone and arbitrarily take their money.

“If they are investigating somebody for a proposed criminal offence, or a suspected criminal offence, they are entitled to seize (something) of that offence,” he said.

Tam insisted he has never been part of a gang and is just a retired man who enjoys gambling.

