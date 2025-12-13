Vancouver man fights cash seizure on his way to casino

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man says a trip to the casino turned into a nightmare when his cash was seized before he even got there.

Chiu On Tam says on Nov. 29 that he was waiting for a friend before heading to Parq Casino to play baccarat.

He says a vehicle pulled over and the occupants got out, demanding his identification.

Tam says they searched his pockets and confiscated $12,000 in cash.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says he is a Canadian citizen with no connections to gangs or money laundering.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tam says he was never told why he was being targeted.

“Um, he doesn’t understand English well, but he thinks they have not explained, and after taking the money, they returned his empty wallet, cell phone and identity card,” Tam told Global News through the interpreter.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP’s Combined Special Enforcement Unit confirmed to Global News that officers from its department stopped Tam and they did not deny that they seized the money.

The unit also said the interaction involving Tam fell within the scope of their mandate.

However, Vancouver lawyer Ryan Hira said police cannot just stop someone and arbitrarily take their money.

“If they are investigating somebody for a proposed criminal offence, or a suspected criminal offence, they are entitled to seize (something) of that offence,” he said.

Tam insisted he has never been part of a gang and is just a retired man who enjoys gambling.