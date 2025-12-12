Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

After atmospheric river, when will more rain hit B.C. coast?

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 6:41 pm
2 min read
A woman walks a dog as heavy rain falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, October 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A woman walks a dog as heavy rain falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As communities in the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan start to clean up from the atmospheric river that struck the region on Wednesday and Thursday, many are now turning to what the weather will bring over the weekend to those already flooded communities.

There has been minimal precipitation on Friday, but senior Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says a few more showers are possible in the evening with another five to 10 mm expected in the Fraser Valley and one to two mm in Metro Vancouver.

Saturday will see clouds and light rain or drizzle, Gordon says, and even if there is some rain, it would be negligible.

On Saturday night through Sunday, two small fronts will move across the South Coast and there will be substantial rain, Gordon added, but it will be on and off so it will be dry with some bouts of heavy rain.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver could receive between 20 to 30 mm.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The greatest impact from this system will be across the outer coast of Vancouver Island, the Central Coast and Howe Sound, Gordon added.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods force evacuations, road closures'
B.C. floods force evacuations, road closures
Trending Now

It will be Sunday night and into Monday that a potent storm is expected to hit the B.C. coast.

“Although this system has the same intense subtropical (warm) moisture as an atmospheric river, this isn’t a classic atmospheric river,” Gordon said.

“Instead of a fire hose over one region, this system will impact the entire B.C. coast. The heaviest rain will start on the North Coast, Central Coast and outer coast of Vancouver Island Sunday afternoon. That intense rain will begin to slide southeast into the Lower Mainland and south Vancouver Island Sunday evening, but the heaviest rain will happen Sunday night through Monday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon says that the Fraser Valley could receive between 30 to 50 mm, Metro Vancouver could get 50 to 70 mm, Howe Sound could get 60 to 80 mm and outer Vancouver Island will receive the most with 120 mm.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices