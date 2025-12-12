Federal equalization payments to Manitoba to rise by $355M next year

Send this page to someone via email

New figures from Ottawa show the Manitoba government is forecast to see its federal equalization payments jump by $355 million, or 7.5 per cent, in the next fiscal year.

Equalization payments to the province have risen steadily for more than a decade, and next year’s forecast total of $5 billion is double what Manitoba received in 2020.

Equalization is a federally funded program that gives money to poorer provinces so they can offer similar levels of services and tax rates as richer ones.

Manitoba is the only western province that currently receives the funding.

The equalization boost comes as Manitoba is dealing with ongoing deficits.

The NDP government has promised to balance the budget before the next election, slated for 2027, and is forecasting a deficit of $890 million for the current fiscal year that ends in March.