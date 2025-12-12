Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Whale refuge group in Nova Scotia says France seeking talks about moving two whales

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
The site for a proposed whale sanctuary is seen in an area south of Port Hilford, N.S., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Whale Sanctuary Project (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The site for a proposed whale sanctuary is seen in an area south of Port Hilford, N.S., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Whale Sanctuary Project (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The group behind a plan to build a coastal refuge for captive whales in Nova Scotia says the government of France wants to talk to them about sending two killer whales to the proposed site.

The U.S.-based Whale Sanctuary Project issued a statement saying the request for talks comes a year after a marine theme park in the south of France was closed, stranding the orcas Wikie and her son Keijo.

In January of this year, the French government rejected the Whale Sanctuary Project’s initial bid to provide refuge for the whales, saying the sanctuary wouldn’t be ready in time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In October, the Nova Scotia government granted the Whale Sanctuary Project a 20-year lease for 83 hectares of Crown lands and coastal waters near Wine Harbour, N.S.

Under French law, the country’s last two captive orcas must be removed from France by the end of this year, but the Whale Sanctuary Project is still in the early stages of building an oceanside pen on the province’s eastern shore.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier attempts to send the whales to Japan and Spain fell though.

Click to play video: '‘Retirement home’ for whales nears reality in Nova Scotia'
‘Retirement home’ for whales nears reality in Nova Scotia
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices