Crown argues lawyer tied to Ryan Wedding a flight risk, bail fate expected Dec. 23

An Ontario lawyer accused of being involved in a violent transnational drug ring headed by a Canadian Olympian will learn later this month if he will get bail.

Closing arguments in the bail hearing of Deepak Paradkar finished in a downtown Toronto courtroom Friday; court will resume Dec. 23 when Superior Court Justice Peter Bawden is expected to deliver his ruling.

Crown attorney Heather Graham told Bawden Friday that Paradkar’s detention pending his extradition is necessary because of flight risk, the need to protect the public and desire to maintain confidence in the justice system.

Paradkar was arrested in Canada under the Extradition Act and was charged by American authorities last month for his reported involvement with Ryan Wedding.

Wedding, 44, is facing several murder and drug charges stemming from his alleged drug empire that stretches across the Americas. FBI Director Kash Patel has described Wedding as a “modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar.”

During closing submissions, Graham said Paradkar has a “lifestyle that does not accord with the income” he reported bringing in from his practice and, given his alleged “integral” role in Wedding’s reported drug ring, the “world is his oyster” should he be released.

Graham said Paradkar is a flight risk for several reasons, including the fact he faces multiple life sentences if convicted in the United States.

Paradkar, 62, testified Wednesday if he was released on bail, he would follow what he called the “most stringent” release plan he’s ever proposed in his career.

His release plan involves 24-7 house arrest with no access to electronic devices except for his wife’s cellphone, which he would only use in her presence for communication with his lawyers and sureties. His wife, Mandy Paradkar, and her cousin, Mark Gallgaher, would be his sureties.

The plan also includes a $5-million pledge between himself and his wife, a $250,000 pledge from her cousin, GPS monitoring and the surrendering of his passport to police.

Paradkar is accused by American authorities of advising Wedding to murder a key witness so that Wedding and Andrew Clark, his reported second-in-command, would avoid extradition from Mexico on 2024 criminal charges against them.

That witness was eventually shot dead at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, on Jan. 31.

Paradkar, who American authorities say has several aliases, including the “cocaine lawyer,” allegedly provided Wedding with court documents and evidence from the 2014 criminal case he would not otherwise have had access to.

He’s also accused of introducing Wedding to trusted drug transport networks and overseeing information gathering after drug shipments were seized by law enforcement. Authorities allege Paradkar was paid with bulk cash drops and luxury items such as watches.

The allegations against Paradkar have not been tested in court. Paradkar, whose licence to practice law in Ontario was suspended last week, has denied the allegations against him and maintains his innocence.

Defence lawyer Ravin Pillay argued the Crown’s suggestion Paradkar is a flight risk was based on speculation, and that Paradkar — who has no criminal record — has a plan that is as “secure as one could get.”

He also cited incidents of other high-profile individuals who were granted bail under the Extradition Act, including Meng Wanzhou, who received conditional bail after being detained in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018. The financial fraud charges issued by the U.S. Department of Justice were eventually dismissed after Wanzhou entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with them.

Bawden took issue with Graham’s argument over Paradkar’s flight risk. Graham said Paradkar would be a “huge liability” to Wedding’s alleged organization if he remained in custody, given his reported significant involvement, and that if released, he has the means and motivation to make sure he never sees justice.

Bawden questioned Paradkar’s safety in custody if the organization was that powerful; Graham replied he would be under supervision by corrections officers, and that if he’s out on bail, he’d have to prove he’s not co-operating with law enforcement.

“If he flees, he’ll be giving up his entire life,” Bawden said, adding Paradkar would be leaving behind his family, his community roots and access to health care given his issues.

“The idea that he would go back into contact with these same people on bail is improbable. One of the things you have to contemplate is his own safety on bail. If he is to get bail, his first priority is staying alive.”

Paradkar said Wednesday he has been subject to “very terrible conditions” at Toronto South Detention Centre and Toronto East Detention Centre, and has had issues obtaining medication. He said he has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and underwent a quadruple bypass in 2018.

Mandy testified Thursday about the couple’s finances, assets and her role as a paralegal in his practice, which she was involved in until she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024.

She also said he was an “outstanding father” and partner, and that his arrest has been “extremely devastating” on the family.

Meanwhile, a US$15-million bounty has been issued by the U.S. State Department for information that leads to Wedding’s arrest or conviction.

The FBI has said Wedding, who is reportedly living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel, may be changing his appearance and hair colour to avoid capture. Investigators released a new photo of him Tuesday to generate leads.