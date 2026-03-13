Should you cancel March break travel amid Iran war? Ask these questions

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One of the busiest travel periods of the year is about to begin and could be more volatile amid the Iran war, which has impacted air travel and consumers with uncertainty over everything from airfare and travel costs to physical safety.

“The situation in the Middle East is obviously very serious, and it’s understandable that travellers, especially those planning March break trips, have questions about how it may affect their plans,” said Amra Durakovic, head of communications for Flight Centre Travel Group, in a note.

“Airlines constantly monitor global airspace and will reroute flights or adjust schedules well before there is any risk to passengers.”

The Government of Canada had issued a warning for those travelling shortly after the war began.

“The armed conflict in the Middle East has caused widespread flight cancellations and travel disruptions both in the region and worldwide. Some airspace in the Middle East is closed. Airspaces that are currently open may be subject to sudden changes or restrictions,” the federal government says on its website.

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“Your travel plans may be affected even if your destination is not in the Middle East. Check directly with your airline and travel agent to confirm the status of your flight.”

This all means those with plans to get away during March break, including by air, will want to keep a few things in mind.

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How much will cancelling cost?

Depending on the type of booking, customers who cancel their flight may only be entitled to money or credit back if they have the flexibility included in their booking.

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In most cases, refunds to customers will only be issued if the airline cancels a flight or if a passenger makes a cancellation for a booking that includes a free cancellation option.

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“Don’t rush to cancel,” said Durakovic.

“If your trip is still weeks away, it’s often better to monitor airline updates before making a decision.”

Can you change your travel dates?

She also says it may be worthwhile to consider changing travel dates or destinations rather than cancelling, as airlines will usually offer more flexibility here than with issuing refunds.

One of the other travel impacts from the war is schedule volatility, which can be the result of a combination of factors that may be within or outside an airline’s control.

This means even if a flight isn’t directly affected by security concerns from the war, there are potential spillover effects which could lead airlines to adjust schedules, delay or even cancel flights.

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This is why Durakovic also recommends building flexibility options into bookings ahead of time. This includes having changeable fares and travel insurance that can help minimize additional expenses if plans shift.

“In many cases, if a traveller cancels a non-flexible ticket before the airline changes the schedule or offers a waiver, they could lose their money or face significant change fees.”

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Are you up-to-date on travel warnings?

With updates on travel changing constantly as the war evolves, passengers need to stay on top of their flight status and whether there are any potential risks that could impact their travel plans.

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Durakovic says it’s important to stick to official sources.

“Airline apps and government travel advisories are far more reliable than what’s circulating on social media,” she said.

“One of the most common things we see is travellers reacting quickly to headlines or social media and cancelling before airlines or travel providers issue official guidance.”

Are you registered in case you need help?

She adds that travellers should also consider registering with the Government of Canada before flying abroad.

Signing up with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service means being able to receive alerts about safety issues, natural disasters or disruptions in the country they’re visiting. The service is free and available for Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Registration involves declaring if an individual is travelling or living abroad, and entering travel destinations or addresses where applicable. They must also provide their own personal information and contact details, as well as those of emergency contacts.