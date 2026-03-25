Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Competition ‘crucial’ to retirement home safety, watchdog warns in new deal

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 4:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. senior finds new home after struggle to afford assisted living'
B.C. senior finds new home after struggle to afford assisted living
WATCH: A heartwarming update on the story of an elderly 'evictee,' whose story caused an outpouring of support and offers to help. James Cullina found himself living at Peace Arch Hospital, when he lost his home in October. Julia Foy caught up with him at his new home. – Jan 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s competition watchdog is sharpening its focus on a few large companies looking to acquire multiple retirement homes and assisted-living facilities as the number of elderly Canadians grows rapidly.

The Competition Bureau of Canada said Wednesday in a release that it reached a consent agreement with Welltower, a U.S.-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company, after it sought to acquire more than 30 retirement home properties from Amica Senior Lifestyles, a Canadian-based company.

This is the second such agreement finalized this month by the Competition Bureau where it required that the businesses must sell some of their properties to independent buyers in order to maintain a competitive market.

“As the Canadian population ages, the retirement home industry becomes even more important, with demand expected to accelerate rapidly over the next decade,” said the Competition Bureau.

“Competition in the retirement home sector plays a crucial role in keeping prices in check and pushing providers to maintain high standards of care and modern, well-maintained facilities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Competition Bureau said the proposed transactions “would likely result in a substantial lessening of competition in accommodation and health care services provided by licensed private pay retirement homes.”

Click to play video: '‘Unless I get help, I become a street person’: Vancouver senior on pension sharing apartment with rodents'
‘Unless I get help, I become a street person’: Vancouver senior on pension sharing apartment with rodents

In order for a deal to be approved by the Competition Bureau, it required that Welltower sell four of its properties located in Victoria and Vancouver, as well as Brampton and Ottawa. The agreement also required that Welltower sell those properties to independent purchasers approved by the Commissioner of Competition.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Selling the properties to independent buyers rather than another large company resolves these competition concerns, the Competition Bureau explained.

A separate agreement was struck earlier this month with Ontario based-Chartwell, a senior living facility operator and property ownership company.

Chartwell proposed to acquire six retirement homes from Sifton Properties Limited (Sifton), a similar company based in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

In that consent agreement, Chartwell agreed to sell a retirement home in Waterloo, Ont., to an independent purchaser approved by the Commissioner of Competition.

The Competition Bureau says that a consent agreement is designed to address competition concerns in a proposed merger deal. It adds that once the agreement is registered with the Competition Tribunal, it effectively has the same force as a court order.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices