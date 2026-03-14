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Crime

Charge against Montreal man dropped in 2021 Nova Scotia murder

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 12:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Charges dropped for Montreal man accused of second-degree murder in Nova Scotia'
Charges dropped for Montreal man accused of second-degree murder in Nova Scotia
Montreal man accused of second-degree murder in Nova Scotia in 2021 is now a free man. At a last-minute hearing in Dartmouth, N.S., Crown prosecutors withdrew all charges, citing insufficient evidence. Ella Macdonald reports.
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A Montreal man accused of second-degree murder in Nova Scotia nearly five years ago is now walking free.

Valdo Pauyo was facing a potential life sentence for the shooting of Bert Knockwood in Millbrook First Nation in July 2021.

But at a last-minute hearing on Friday, Crown prosecutors withdrew the charge, citing insufficient evidence.

“The Crown had determined as of this week that we had no reasonable prospect of conviction moving forward,” explained Nova Scotia Crown attorney Cory Roberts. “So, we withdrew the charge, and the trial dates are vacated.”

Before Knockwood’s death, Pauyo and Knockwood appeared to have been friends.

The two show up frequently in Knockwood’s old Facebook posts, in which he referred to Pauyo as “one of his favourite people,” and the Mi’kmaw word for “younger brother.”

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On July 12, 2021, RCMP were called to a home on Glooscap Dr. in Millbrook First Nation for a report of a sudden death. They found Knockwood and ruled his death suspicious. It was later deemed a homicide, and Pauyo was named as the prime suspect in the case.

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Police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Pauyo, who had left for Montreal shortly after Knockwood’s death.

Pauyo appeared on the RCMP’s national ‘most wanted’ list before his arrest in April 2024.

According to his defence counsel, Xavier Desrosiers and Carl Devost, Pauyo is happy to have the entire ordeal behind him, and added they approve of the Crown’s decision.

But those who were close to Knockwood are concerned their friend won’t get the justice he deserves, calling Friday’s hearing “a slap in the face.”

In a Facebook post, Knockwood’s longtime friend Brian Pelrine says, “Knowing the man who took his [Knockwood’s] life walks free today is a different kind of hurt,” and proof of a “flawed” justice system.
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The Nova Scotia DJ described his and Knockwood’s bond as “as close to brotherly as you could get” and said Knockwood was the one who gifted him his first set of turntables, launching his music career.

In Knockwood’s obituary, his family and friends described him as a “whirlwind of love” with a passion for music, movies and his culture, and said he would give the shirt off his back if it meant helping someone he cared for.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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