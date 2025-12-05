Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Cocaine lawyer’ for Ryan Wedding has legal licence suspended in Ontario

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 11:03 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to billion dollar cocaine network'
FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to billion dollar cocaine network
RELATED: FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to billion-dollar cocaine network – Nov 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario lawyer accused by American authorities of advising a Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged-cocaine kingpin has had his law licence suspended.

A three-member hearing panel of the Law Society Tribunal moved Friday to suspend Deepak Paradkar’s ability to practice law in Ontario immediately, adding it would release its reasonings in the coming days.

Ravin Pillay, who represented Paradkar at the hearing, said they wouldn’t be contesting the Law Society of Ontario’s (LSO) motion that was filed on Nov. 26. Pillay stressed his client denies the allegations against him and maintains his innocence.

“The responding party is facing very serious criminal charges in the United States of America involving conspiracy to murder a witness, conspiracy to export and distribute cocaine, and engaging in a criminal enterprise,” the motion brought forward by the LSO, which regulates the profession in the province, states.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk.”

Click to play video: 'U.S. compares Canadian ex-Olympian to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar'
U.S. compares Canadian ex-Olympian to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar

Paradkar, who went by several aliases, including the “cocaine lawyer,” according to the U.S. Justice Department, was arrested and charged last month in connection to Ryan Wedding’s alleged drug empire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 44-year-old Wedding, a snowboarder who was living in Coquitlam, B.C., when he suited up for his country at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier this year.

FBI Director Kash Patel described Wedding last month as a “modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar.” Wedding, who is facing several murder and drug charges, is reportedly living in Mexico and has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s largest drug trafficking organizations, which has been listed as a foreign terrorist organization in the U.S. and Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Paradkar, 62, is accused of advising Wedding to murder a key witness so that he and Andrew Clark, his reported second-in-command, would avoid extradition from Mexico on 2024 criminal charges against them.

Paradkar is also accused of providing Wedding with court documents and evidentiary materials from the criminal case they would not otherwise have access to.

On Jan. 31, the witness was shot five times while at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, and died instantly, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

The allegations against Paradkar have not been tested in court.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man with alleged ties to Ryan Wedding set for U.S. extradition'
Ontario man with alleged ties to Ryan Wedding set for U.S. extradition

Paradkar was among seven Canadians with alleged ties to Wedding who were arrested last month, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said at a Nov. 19 news conference. Paradkar put up “a little bit of resistance” to the arresting officers, said Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, at that same news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Paradkar and the seven Canadians, who were arrested in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, are currently awaiting extradition to the U.S

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices