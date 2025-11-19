Menu

Crime

Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged drug lord charged over witness killing

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive View image in full screen
An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
The former Canadian Olympic snowboarder accused of leading an international drug trafficking ring is facing new federal charges in the U.S. related to the alleged murder of a witness, the U.S. Justice Department and FBI announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said a newly unsealed indictment accuses Ryan James Wedding of tracking down and posting photos online of the witness to facilitate his murder in Colombia in January of this year before the man could testify against Wedding.

The U.S. State Department has raised the reward for information that leads to Wedding’s arrest or conviction from $10 million to US$15 million, Bondi said.

“Make no mistake about it: Ryan Wedding is a modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. “He’s a modern-day iteration of El Chapo Guzman.

“This Justice Department and this FBI will work with our Canadian counterparts and the government officials across the world to bring him to justice.”

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said seven Canadians tied to Wedding’s organized crime group were arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and other offences. They will be extradited to the U.S. to face those charges.

An eighth Canadian wanted by international authorities is still at large, officials said.

I want to emphasise that our work is not done,” Duheme told reporters.

“Fugitive Ryan Wedding remains one of the top threats to Canadian public safety and, as per the previous indictment, continues to run an over $1-billion-a-year criminal enterprise.”

Earlier this year, Wedding was added to the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives.

Wedding finished 24th in parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Olympics.

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

