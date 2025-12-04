Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ryan Wedding’s ‘cocaine lawyer’ facing licence suspension, restriction in Ontario

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 11:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to billion dollar cocaine network'
FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to billion dollar cocaine network
WATCH: FBI alleges Toronto lawyer linked to former Canadian Olympian's alleged drug empire – Nov 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario lawyer accused by American authorities of advising a Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged-cocaine kingpin may have his licence to practice law restricted or suspended.

Deepak Paradkar, who went by several aliases, including the “cocaine lawyer,” according to the U.S. Justice Department, was arrested and charged last month in connection to Ryan Wedding’s alleged drug empire.

The 44-year-old Wedding, a snowboarder who was living in Coquitlam, B.C., when he suited up for his country at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier this year.

Paradkar, 62, is accused of advising Wedding to murder a key witness so that he and Andrew Clark, his reported second-in-command, would avoid extradition from Mexico on 2024 criminal charges against them.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paradkar is also accused of providing Wedding with court documents and evidentiary materials from the criminal case they would not otherwise have access to.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 31, the witness was shot five times while at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, and died instantly, according to an indictment unsealed last month.

The allegations against Paradkar have not been tested in court.

Click to play video: 'U.S. compares Canadian ex-Olympian to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar'
U.S. compares Canadian ex-Olympian to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar
Trending Now

The Law Society of Ontario, which regulates the profession in the province, is now looking to suspend and/or restrict Paradkar’s licence to practice law in Ontario.

“The responding party is facing very serious criminal charges in the United States of America involving conspiracy to murder a witness, conspiracy to export and distribute cocaine, and engaging in a criminal enterprise,” the society said in a motion filed with the Law Society Tribunal on Nov. 26.

“There are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tribunal hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. eastern on Friday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices