Sharks top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

TORONTO – Alexander Wennberg scored at 2:49 of overtime as the San Jose Sharks came back from a two-goal deficit to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

John Klingberg, with a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov provided the rest of the offence for San Jose (15-14-3). Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Sharks. Wennberg added two assists.

Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua replied for Toronto (14-11-5). Dennis Hildeby stopped 29 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

Matthews made it 2-0 in the second period on a power play with his 13th goal of the season — and fourth in the last seven contests — to snap Toronto’s ugly 2-for-28 run with the man advantage.

Orlov ended Hildeby’s shutout streak at 132 minutes six seconds when he scored his first of the campaign to make the score 2-1 through two periods. Klingberg forced overtime with a point shot late in regulation after Barclay Goodrow’s pinballed effort was ruled out for offside earlier in the third.

Already down two top defenceman in Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body injury), the Leafs lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the final period when Sharks winger Adam Gaudette landed on his left ankle along the boards.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Henry Thrun made his debut for the club with fellow defenceman Dakota Mermis on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment suffered in Monday’s 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thrun was acquired from San Jose for tough guy Ryan Reaves in July.

Sharks: Reaves was asked following his team’s morning skate about returning to Toronto. The 38-year-old played just 35 games last year before clearing waivers and getting demoted to the minors. “They basically said that I couldn’t play in this league anymore,” Reaves told reporters at Scotiabank Arena. “And I’m back.”

Key moment

Wennberg scored the winner in the extra period on a play where he kicked the puck from his skate to his stick from in tight.

Key stat

Matthews scored his 414th career goal and now sits seven goals from passing Mats Sundin (420) for the most in franchise history.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.