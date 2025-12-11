International drug trafficking ring that used Canada Post dismantled: RCMP

See more sharing options

The RCMP say a large-scale international drug trafficking operation that was allegedly exploiting mail services such as Canada Post has been dismantled.

Police said during their 10-month investigation, they uncovered that drugs such as meth and cocaine were being shipped across Canada and to more than a dozen countries.

The countries included the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Austria, India and Ireland.

On Oct. 22, the RCMP searched a residence in Ottawa and seized nearly 1.2 kilograms of meth, 200 hydromorphone pills, cocaine and other substances with a total street value of around $166,000.

Four people from Ottawa between the ages of 36 and 41 were arrested.

They face numerous drug-trafficking charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and commission of offence for a criminal organization, among others.