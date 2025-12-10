12-year-old Alberta boy pleads guilty to attempted murder of little brother

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing.

A boy in southern Alberta has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after being accused of trying to stab his little brother to death and then lying about it.

The youth pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a courtroom in Lethbridge, Alta., where the crime occurred back in the summer.

The stabbing happened the afternoon of Aug. 24, when police said officers responded to a report that a seven-year-old boy had been stabbed.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in Lethbridge youth court, the accused became enraged with his younger brother when their dad was out of the house.

The victim ran and hid under the sheets of their dad’s bed while the accused grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing through the blankets.

The seven-year-old suffered nine stab wounds including a head puncture, hand and other bodily injuries.

The older brother then went outside and waited for his dad to come home. When his father returned, the accused said his younger brother was dead.

The Lethbridge Police Service said a 911 call was made after the boy’s father arrived home and found his young son in serious medical distress.

Police said about an hour had transpired between when the stabbing took place and the dad got home.

According to police, the victim’s 12-year-old brother claimed an unknown man had entered the home and stabbed his younger brother before fleeing the scene.

Officers with the criminal investigation section began combing the property and found a knife believed to be used in the attack.

As the investigation progressed, Lethbridge police said evidence was obtained “indicating the 12-year-old boy stabbed his brother repeatedly and believed he had killed him, then lied about an intruder entering the home.”

The specific motive for the attack was not disclosed in court, although the accused blamed voices in his head. The agreed statement of facts revealed the 12-year-old had been researching murder on YouTube before the attack.

The 12-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The seven-year-old was initially taken by EMS to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge with critical injuries. The boy was then airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, where he remained for some time recovering in stable condition. No update on how he is doing now was shared in court.

Police noted at the time that it was incredibly rare for a victim and the accused in such a serious situation to both be underage.

The accused is currently being held for mental health assessments. Sentencing for the youth is set for Feb. 11, 2026.