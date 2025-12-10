Menu

Crime

One of Kimberly Proctor’s killers denied parole again, board believes he is still a risk

By Angela Jung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 10:44 pm
2 min read
One of the men serving a life sentence for raping, torturing, and murdering 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor is being denied parole again. Kruse Wellwood was 17 when he carried out the crimes on Vancouver Island. He's now 31, and as Angela Jung reports, the parole board believes he is still a risk to reoffend.
One of the men convicted in the death of a Langford teen in 2010 has been denied full parole.

Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat lured classmate Kimberly Proctor to a Langford, B.C., home on March 18, 2010,  where they tortured, sexually assaulted, strangled and mutilated her.

Wellwood was 16 at the time of the murder and Moffat was 17.

The pair left Proctor in a freezer, then carried her body in a hockey bag on public transit to the Galloping Goose Trail, where they set in on fire, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

Wellwood and Moffat later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the horrific crime, and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years in April 2011.

At a parole hearing on Wednesday, Wellwood was denied full parole due to his high risk of reoffending and ongoing concerns with his emotional volatility and reactivity, according to the Parole Board.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Wellwood, now 31, has an 18-year-old girlfriend, who was 17 when they started talking via letters.

Wellwood was not forthcoming with that information and the Board said that lack of transparency was poor judgment.

“What are you doing?,” Kimberly’s mother Lucia said after the hearing.

“Do you realize who this monster is? Look what he did to our daughter. He got denied for a reason because he will do it again. I don’t want to see it happening to anybody, so they really need to look into, like 17 years old, and he’s what, 30-something? Come on.”

It was also revealed that Wellwood makes “sexually deviant, violent drawings,” saying that the “art” relaxes him and brings him relief because it gives him insight into his underlying need to be held and touched.

Click to play video: 'Kimberly Proctor killer denied day parole after being deemed still ‘high risk’'
Kimberly Proctor killer denied day parole after being deemed still ‘high risk’
According to a Sept. 24 Parole Board of Canada decision, the convicted killer indicated he would like to reside at a community residential facility, or halfway house, in the Fraser Valley, and had expressed an interest in working in the trades, although he did not have confirmed employment.

The Board determined Wellwood still poses a high risk for general, violent and sexual offending in the future.

In June 2023, Wellwood was involuntarily transferred to a maximum-security prison as a result of “aggressive, self-harming and inappropriate behaviour,” according to a decision in October.

In denying Wellwood day parole in September, the Board cited approximately 100 sexually deviant drawings found in his cell following the transfer, depicting the sexual abuse and torture of women, pregnant women and children.

“These drawings portrayed women and children being tortured with words and story lines containing profanity, degradation and sadism,” the Board stated.

Wellwood “earned” a transfer back to his medium security institution in July 2024, according to the decision.

Proctor’s parents, who attended the hearing, told Global News they were happy Wellwood had been denied parole.

“The fact that he’s a sociopathic murderer, rapist in the first degree, think this is really just a waste of everybody’s time, taxpayer money,” Kimberly’s father Fred said.

