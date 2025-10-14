‘It’s traumatizing’: Kimberly Proctor’s family says after killer denied day parole

Send this page to someone via email

The second of two Langford, B.C., men who raped, tortured and murdered 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor when they were teenagers in 2010, has been denied day parole.

Kruse Hendrik Wellwood, 31, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body.

According to a Sept. 24 Parole Board of Canada decision, the convicted killer indicated he would like to reside at a community residential facility, or halfway house, in the Fraser Valley, and had expressed an interest in working in the trades, although he did not have confirmed employment.

The Board determined Wellwood still poses a high risk for general, violent and sexual offending in the future.

“Though you have participated in programs designed to address these risk issues, subsequent to their completion, you have continued to show evidence of sexual preoccupation and deviant arousal to sadistic themes,” the decision states.

“It’s disturbing,” Proctor’s aunt Jo-Anne Landolt told Global News on Monday. “I was taken aback when I read it, but I’m not surprised.”

In June 2023, Wellwood was involuntarily transferred to a maximum-security prison as a result of “aggressive, self-harming and inappropriate behaviour”, according to the decision.

In denying Wellwood day parole last month, the Board cited approximately 100 sexually deviant drawings found in his cell following the transfer, depicting the sexual abuse and torture of women, pregnant women and children.

“These drawings portrayed women and children being tortured with words and story lines containing profanity, degradation and sadism,” the Board stated.

Wellwood “earned” a transfer back to his medium security institution in July 2024, according to the decision.

In May of this year, the Board learned he had been corresponding since Sept. 2024 with someone who told him she was 17 years old, and withheld this information from his case management team because he knew “they would forbid it”.

“When the exchanges were discovered, you accepted the direction to cease communication, though you did not think there was anything wrong with it,” the decision states.

“It shows the type of person or monster that he is; he obviously has not changed and I honestly don’t feel that people like him can change,” Landolt said in an interview.

In making its decision, the Board considered four recent letters written by Wellwood, including one from June 13 about the drawings seized from his cell in 2023.

In it, Wellwood claimed he was “producing art for art’s sake”, and under a subheading “Erotica”, he said the drawings were pure fantasy and a positive and healthy outlet for him.

More recently, the Board notes, Wellwood has been fixated on gaining access to the risky drawings and has acknowledged their sexual nature.

However, the decision states, “you do not agree that the drawings are related to your sexual deviancy and have continued to rationalize and minimize the concerns about the artwork”.

The Board noted that Proctor’s family expresses strong opposition to Wellwood’s release.

Wellwood was 16 in March of 2010, when he and 17-year-old Cameron Alexander Moffat plotted to rape and murder their classmate.

The Langford teens lured Proctor to Wellwood’s home under the pretence that they wanted to apologize to her for being unkind, and then raped and tortured her for hours.

The victim was strangled and suffocated until she died, according to the Parole Board.

Wellwood and Moffat stuffed Proctor’s body in a freezer overnight before concealing it in a hockey bag and transporting it by bus to a popular Victoria-area trail, where they set it on fire, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

Proctor’s badly burned body was found the next day beneath a bridge.

“It really is pretty much the worst anyone could do on a human,” said Landolt. “So why are we at this point after 15 years? Why were we at this point after 10 years, you know, why is our family going through this? It’s not fair at all.”

Wellwood and Moffat pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and were sentenced as adults in April 2011 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the maximum penalty for first-degree murder is 10 years – a maximum of six years in custody with the remainder to be served in the community under conditions and supervision.

While the sentences are less severe than the maximum sentences given to adults for the same offence, if young offenders receive an adult sentence like Proctor’s killers did, the Youth Criminal Justice Act does not apply in terms of maximum sentences.

Although Wellwood and Moffat were sentenced as adults, their parole ineligibility period of 10 years is close to the maximum youth penalty.

“Sentencing shouldn’t be cut and dry like it is right now,” Landolt told Global News.

Like Wellwood, Moffat was denied day parole in November 2024 and his request for full parole was also rejected this past May.

Proctor’s family is frustrated that, once eligible, both of her killers can continue to apply for parole, regardless of whether or not they have any chance at freedom being granted.

Linda Proctor, Kimberly’s grandmother, believes there should be criteria for offenders to meet before being eligible for parole and entitled to hearings.

“I don’t think he (Wellwood) is at a point where he is going to be paroled,” added Landolt, who said the family will continue to push for reforms to Canada’s young offender system.

Proctor’s family said it is engaged in talks with the Conservative Party federally and provincially regarding ‘Kimberly’s Law’, a petition for prevention and accountability.

Truth in sentencing is one of the proposed law’s seven recommendations.

While adults convicted of first-degree murder are sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 25 years before being eligible for parole, the petition states that young persons sentenced as “adults” for first or second-degree murder do not receive the same incarceration period as adults.

According to the proposed law, a life sentence for a young offender tried as an adult should be the same as an adult or the “adult sentencing” terminology needs to be abolished.

“The public should not be misled that a young person sentenced as an adult for murder will receive a 25-year adult sentence,” states https://kimberlyslaw.com/.

Meantime, Landolt said as victims, it’s very, very difficult for family members to continually be notified of hearings, write victim impact statements and travel from Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland to be Proctor’s voice before the Parole Board.

“It’s never-ending,” she said. “It’s traumatizing for us and also, it’s a burden on taxpayers, so why are we even going through this?”