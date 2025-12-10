Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Joey DeSena arrested on felony secret peeping charges

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
'Jeopardy!' champ Joey DeSena was reportedly arrested on two charges of felony secret peeping. View image in full screen
'Jeopardy!' champ Joey DeSena was reportedly arrested on two charges of felony secret peeping. Currituck County Sheriff's Office
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former two-time Jeopardy! winner from North Carolina has been arrested on two charges of felony secret peeping.

Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, 42, is accused of installing cameras in a victim’s bedroom and bathroom, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and viewed by People.

The warrant said the alleged crime happened on Oct. 10, but the warrant was not issued until Nov. 26.

According to the warrant, authorities stated DeSena “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously,” secretly or surreptitiously, installed a “device that can be used to create [a] photographic image, namely a camera,” placed in the two rooms “with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.”

DeSena was taken into custody on Dec. 1. He was released from jail on Dec. 3 on a $5,000 bond, according to CBS affiliate WBTV, located in Charlotte, N.C.

Story continues below advertisement

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim in his case. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 10.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

DeSena won Jeopardy! twice in November 2024, winning a total of $44,698.

Trending Now

DeSena is not the first Jeopardy! champion to face legal trouble.

Winston Nguyen, a former math teacher at an upscale private school in Brooklyn and Jeopardy! champion, was sentenced in March to seven years in prison on charges that he posed as a teenager on Snapchat to solicit nude images and sexual videos from children.

Nguyen had pleaded guilty earlier in March to one count of use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

Story continues below advertisement

Nguyen appeared on two Jeopardy! episodes in 2014.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices