Entertainment

Man who rushed Ariana Grande kicked out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 10:27 am
(L-R:) Australian social media prankster Johnson Wen and Lady Gaga. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Australian social media prankster Johnson Wen and Lady Gaga. @Pyjamamann / Instagram / PI via ZUMA Press Wire
The man who rushed Ariana Grande at the Singapore premiere of her new movie Wicked: For Good was kicked out of a Lady Gaga concert in Australia on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media show Johnson Wen getting escorted out of Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane ahead of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert.

People around the social media star, who goes by “Pyjama Man” on Instagram, began to boo him as security removed him from the venue before the concert began.

Wen, 26, took to his Instagram stories to confirm he was kicked out of the concert, writing, “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me.”

The Australian man made headlines on Nov. 13 when he jumped over a barricade as Grande signed autographs while walking along the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore alongside co-stars Cynthia ErivoMichelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

Wen then sprinted over to Grande and threw his arm around her, jumping up and down excitedly while waving at the crowd. Erivo quickly intervened, pulling them apart just before security stepped in and escorted him off the carpet.

Grande looked visibly shaken in the video and took a deep breath as Erivo hugged her once he was gone.

@gerrard.fermin

We’re just shocked! #arianagrande #yellowcarpet #thewicked

♬ original sound – Coach-G – Coach-G

Wen was charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court and pleaded guilty to the offence on Nov. 17. He was sentenced to nine days in jail and deported back to Australia after being banned from Singapore, according to BBC News.

Wen, who calls himself a “prankster” on his TikTok account, also stormed onstage and put his arm around Katy Perry during a concert in Sydney, Australia, in June.

Perry was performing her hit song Hot N Cold at Qudos Bank Arena when Wen rushed onto the stage and began dancing beside her.

The singer looked visibly shocked in a video shared to social media as the man tried to put his arm around her and jumped up and down on stage — similar to his actions with Grande.

Wen then started dancing by himself after Perry spun around to distance herself from him and continued to sing. As he performed the “floss” dance move, security approached him from both sides and escorted him off stage.

Police in New South Wales told NBC News that the man had been arrested and charged with two offences, including entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in the performance of work or duties.

Wen hasn’t just approached Perry and Grande; he’s shared previous videos of himself running onstage during The Weeknd’s concert in Melbourne last year and running onto the field at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

