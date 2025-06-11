Menu

Entertainment

Man charged after jumping on stage during Katy Perry concert in Australia

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 12:35 pm
2 min read
Katy Perry performs at Qudos Bank Arena on June 04, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. View image in full screen
Katy Perry performs at Qudos Bank Arena on June 4, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage
Katy Perry was Wide Awake after a fan stormed on stage and put his arm around her during a concert in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Perry was performing her hit song Hot N Cold at the Qudos Bank Arena when the fan rushed onto the stage and began dancing beside her.

The 40-year-old singer looked visibly shocked in a video shared to social media as the man tried to put his arm around her and jumped up and down on stage.

The man started dancing by himself after Perry spun around to distance herself from him and continued to sing.

As he performed the “floss” dance move, security approached him from both sides and escorted him off stage.

“There’s never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney,” Perry said into her microphone as security grabbed the man. “What the hell is going on?”

Police in New South Wales told NBC News that the man has been arrested and charged with two offences, including entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties.

They told the outlet the man had been detained by security around 9:20 p.m. local time.

The man, whom police declined to name, was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in court on June 23. They said he’s also been banned for six months from Sydney Olympic Park, where the arena is located.

The man was later identified in Australian media as Johnson Wen, who calls himself a “prankster” on his TikTok account. He shared the video of his encounter with Perry on TikTok with the caption, “Me Running up to Katy Perry on Stage.”

@pyjamamann

Me Running up to Katy Perry on Stage 💙

♬ original sound – Pyjama Man

“I was like, ‘Let me get on stage with you,’ and then she freaked out because I think she realized I wasn’t a performer,” Wen told Australia’s 9News after the incident.

Wen is no stranger to jumping into the limelight. He’s shared previous videos of himself running on stage during The Weeknd’s concert in Melbourne last year and running onto the field at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

@pyjamamann

@The Weeknd Ran up to Theweeknd on Stage 🔥

♬ original sound – Pyjama Man

He also interrupted events during the Paris Olympics and the men’s cricket world cup in Melbourne in December 2024.

A pitch invader (R) runs past India's captain Rohit Sharma on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A pitch invader (R) runs past India’s captain Rohit Sharma on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Dec. 27, 2024. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

When asked how he keeps getting past security, Wen said, “Magic. Just kidding, I’m just too quick.”

Wen said he has racked up an estimated $20,000 in fines over his stage-invading antics.

“I’m planning to like quit forever because you get in way too much trouble for it,” he added.

Wen shared multiple videos of himself with Perry on stage and revealed that he said “let me dance for you” when he approached her.

@pyjamamann

Me Hugging Katy Perry on Stage💙 I said to Her “let me dance for you”

♬ original sound – Pyjama Man

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

