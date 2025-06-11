Man charged after jumping on stage during Katy Perry concert in Australia

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry was Wide Awake after a fan stormed on stage and put his arm around her during a concert in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Perry was performing her hit song Hot N Cold at the Qudos Bank Arena when the fan rushed onto the stage and began dancing beside her.

The 40-year-old singer looked visibly shocked in a video shared to social media as the man tried to put his arm around her and jumped up and down on stage.

The man started dancing by himself after Perry spun around to distance herself from him and continued to sing.

As he performed the “floss” dance move, security approached him from both sides and escorted him off stage.

“There’s never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney,” Perry said into her microphone as security grabbed the man. “What the hell is going on?”

Story continues below advertisement

Susto em solo australiano! Durante a terceira noite de shows no país, um fã invadiu o palco enquanto Katy Perry se apresentava. Sobre o ocorrido, ela reagiu com bom humor: “Nunca mais vai haver um show como esse, então apenas aproveitem.” pic.twitter.com/89nmG9cPsA — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) June 9, 2025

Police in New South Wales told NBC News that the man has been arrested and charged with two offences, including entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They told the outlet the man had been detained by security around 9:20 p.m. local time.

The man, whom police declined to name, was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in court on June 23. They said he’s also been banned for six months from Sydney Olympic Park, where the arena is located.

The man was later identified in Australian media as Johnson Wen, who calls himself a “prankster” on his TikTok account. He shared the video of his encounter with Perry on TikTok with the caption, “Me Running up to Katy Perry on Stage.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I was like, ‘Let me get on stage with you,’ and then she freaked out because I think she realized I wasn’t a performer,” Wen told Australia’s 9News after the incident.

Wen is no stranger to jumping into the limelight. He’s shared previous videos of himself running on stage during The Weeknd’s concert in Melbourne last year and running onto the field at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

He also interrupted events during the Paris Olympics and the men’s cricket world cup in Melbourne in December 2024.

View image in full screen A pitch invader (R) runs past India’s captain Rohit Sharma on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Dec. 27, 2024. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

When asked how he keeps getting past security, Wen said, “Magic. Just kidding, I’m just too quick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wen said he has racked up an estimated $20,000 in fines over his stage-invading antics.

“I’m planning to like quit forever because you get in way too much trouble for it,” he added.

Wen shared multiple videos of himself with Perry on stage and revealed that he said “let me dance for you” when he approached her.