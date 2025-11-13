Ariana Grande rushed at ‘Wicked’ premiere by same man who charged at Katy Perry

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged at Ariana Grande while she walked the yellow brick road carpet at the Singapore premiere of her new movie Wicked: For Good on Thursday.

In footage of the interaction captured on TikTok, the man appears to have jumped over a barricade as Grande signed autographs while walking along the carpet at Universal Studios Singapore, alongside co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

The man then sprinted over to Grande and threw his arm around her, jumping up and down excitedly while waving at the crowd. Erivo quickly intervened, pulling them apart just before security stepped in and escorted him off the carpet.

Grande looked visibly shaken in the video and took a deep breath as Erivo hugged her once the man was gone.

The man, identified as Johnson Wen, calls himself a “prankster” on his TikTok account, where he shared the footage.

“Dear Ariana Grande Thanks for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You #wicked,” Wen wrote in his caption.

Wen recently stormed onstage and put his arm around Katy Perry during a concert in Sydney, Australia, in June.

Perry was performing her hit song Hot N Cold at the Qudos Bank Arena when Wen rushed onto the stage and began dancing beside her.

The 41-year-old singer looked visibly shocked in a video shared to social media as the man tried to put his arm around her and jumped up and down on stage — similar to his actions with Grande.

Wen then started dancing by himself after Perry spun around to distance herself from him and continued to sing. As he performed the “floss” dance move, security approached him from both sides and escorted him off stage.

“There’s never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney,” Perry said into her microphone as security grabbed the man. “What the hell is going on?”

Susto em solo australiano! Durante a terceira noite de shows no país, um fã invadiu o palco enquanto Katy Perry se apresentava. Sobre o ocorrido, ela reagiu com bom humor: “Nunca mais vai haver um show como esse, então apenas aproveitem.” pic.twitter.com/89nmG9cPsA — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) June 9, 2025

Police in New South Wales told NBC News that the man had been arrested and charged with two offences, including entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties.

Wen hasn’t just approached Perry and Grande; he’s shared previous videos of himself running onstage during The Weeknd’s concert in Melbourne last year and running onto the field at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

He also interrupted events during the Paris Olympics and the men’s Cricket World Cup in Melbourne in December 2024.

View image in full screen A pitch invader (R) runs past India’s captain Rohit Sharma in a match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Dec. 27, 2024. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

When asked how he keeps getting past security after the incident, Wen told Australia’s 9News it was “Magic. Just kidding, I’m just too quick.”

Wen said he has racked up an estimated $20,000 in fines over his stage-invading antics.

“I’m planning to like quit forever because you get in way too much trouble for it,” he added.

It’s not immediately clear if he’ll face charges for the incident in Singapore.