Crime

Edmonton police issue warning about counterfeit $100 bills

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 12:38 pm
Edmonton police say they have received at least nine reports of counterfeit $100 bills being found in circulation recently, all with the same serial number.
Edmonton police have issued a warning about a growing number of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation.

EPS says in a social media post that they have received at least nine reports of the bills, all with the same serial number.

The suspects are reported to be using the bills to pay for cellphones and other electronics being sold through Facebook Marketplace transactions.

Edmonton police are urging both business owners and consumers to familiarize themselves with how to tell counterfeit bills from the real thing, including how they look at feel different.
Edmonton police are urging business owners and consumers to learn how to identify counterfeit bills from the real thing, including differences in look and feel. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Police say each bill should have a unique serial number, and they are urging anyone using a $100 bill to inspect it carefully.

They’re also urging anyone buying or selling items online to use the “Buy and Sell Exchange Zones” that police have set up at four locations around the city.

The designated areas are located in police station parking lots and are equipped with video cameras to record the exchange of online purchases.

The “Buy and Sell Exchange Zones” are located at:

  • Northeast division police station: 142203 50 Street
  • Southeast division station: 104 Youville Drive East
  • Southwest division station: 1351 Windermere Way SW
  • West division station: 16505 100 Avenue NW

The warning from Edmonton police about the counterfeit bills comes just days after RCMP in Camrose issued a similar warning following reports of a growing number of local businesses receiving counterfeit bills, specifically $100 notes.

More information on how businesses and consumers can protect themselves from counterfeit bills is available on the Bank of Canada website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

