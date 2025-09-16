Calgary man, 19, charged after police seize thousands in counterfeit currency

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 19-year-old Calgary man after they seized thousands of dollars in fraudulent Canadian currency following a more than month-long investigation.

Police began investigating after receiving reports between July 10 and July 15 about an individual who visited several local businesses and allegedly “paying for items with money that was later determined to be counterfeit currency.”

Police allege the same suspect met with a victim to purchase an iPhone that was advertised for sale online, which he also allegedly paid for with counterfeit money.

On Aug. 28, police executed a search warrant at a home believed to be associated with the suspect in the 4500 block of 37 Street N.W., where they seized nearly $58,150 in counterfeit Canadian currency, along with manufacturing material for counterfeit currency and an imitation firearm.

Police returned to the residence on Sept. 9 to make an arrest, but say the suspect attempted to evade officers by accessing a neighbour’s home.

A 19-year-old Calgary man was taken into custody following two hours of negotiations. He is charged with theft under $5,000, manufacturing counterfeit currency and break and enter.

“Every counterfeit bill we pull out of circulation is one less tool that feeds criminal activity,” says Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith of the Calgary Police Service’s offender management unit.

“We were also able to remove an imitation firearm from the community. These types of firearms are often used to threaten and intimidate victims as they appear real, so I would like to thank the officers who worked on this investigation and seized the items harmful to Calgarians.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.