Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man, 19, charged after police seize thousands in counterfeit currency

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 5:17 pm
1 min read
Counterfeit Canadian Currency View image in full screen
Counterfeit Canadian currency seized by the Calgary police on Aug. 28, 2025. Courtesy Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have charged a 19-year-old Calgary man after they seized thousands of dollars in fraudulent Canadian currency following a more than month-long investigation.

Police began investigating after receiving reports between July 10 and July 15 about an individual who visited several local businesses and allegedly “paying for items with money that was later determined to be counterfeit currency.”

Police allege the same suspect met with a victim to purchase an iPhone that was advertised for sale online, which he also allegedly paid for with counterfeit money.

On Aug. 28, police executed a search warrant at a home believed to be associated with the suspect in the 4500 block of 37 Street N.W., where they seized nearly $58,150 in counterfeit Canadian currency, along with manufacturing material for counterfeit currency and an imitation firearm.

Counterfeit Canadian Currency Manufacturing Material
Manufacturing material for counterfeit currency that was seized by the Calgary police on Aug. 28, 2025. Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Police returned to the residence on Sept. 9 to make an arrest, but say the suspect attempted to evade officers by accessing a neighbour’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old Calgary man was taken into custody following two hours of negotiations. He is charged with theft under $5,000, manufacturing counterfeit currency and break and enter.

Counterfeit Canadian Currency Manufacturing Material
Manufacturing material for counterfeit currency that was seized by the Calgary police on Aug. 28, 2025. Courtesy Calgary Police Service
Trending Now
Imitation Firearm Calgary
Courtesy Calgary Police Service

“Every counterfeit bill we pull out of circulation is one less tool that feeds criminal activity,” says Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith of the Calgary Police Service’s offender management unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were also able to remove an imitation firearm from the community. These types of firearms are often used to threaten and intimidate victims as they appear real, so I would like to thank the officers who worked on this investigation and seized the items harmful to Calgarians.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

Sponsored content

AdChoices