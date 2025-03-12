$100K in counterfeit cash seized in Canada from China, headed for N.S.: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than $100,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency has been seized in a joint operation between the Canada Border Services Agency and the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The investigation began earlier this year when CBSA officers halted suspicious shipments that were sent from China, according to the RCMP.

On Jan. 9, officers at Mirabel International Airport in Quebec uncovered a package containing counterfeit holographic stickers mimicking security features on Canadian currency, police say.

Later, on Jan. 27, at an international cargo facility in Mississauga, Ont., CBSA officers seized roughly $30,000 worth of counterfeit $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Both shipments were directed to the same address in Glace Bay, N.S.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The intercepted counterfeit goods were quickly reported to the Nova Scotia RCMP, which says it initiated a further investigation with the Bank of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 11, police say authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Glace Bay, where officers found approximately $70,000 in counterfeit bills, additional counterfeit holographic stickers, electronic devices and a rifle.

“Unfortunately, counterfeit money is in circulation across the country,” Cpl. Mitch Thompson of the RCMP’s commercial crime section said in a statement. “When printed on polymer, some fake bills may look real if you don’t pay attention to the security features embedded in legitimate currency.”

Thompson urges all Canadians, particularly those in Nova Scotia, to familiarize themselves with the security features of genuine bank notes to avoid unintentionally accepting counterfeit currency.

“It’s an offense to knowingly possess or use counterfeit money,” he said.

“If you unknowingly accept fake bills, you won’t be reimbursed—you’re responsible for the loss.”

Jonathan McGrath, CBSA intelligence manager for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, emphasized the importance of continuing to investigate the origins of counterfeit currency shipments.

“Smuggling counterfeit bills into Canada is a serious offense,” he said, noting that such crimes could lead to arrests, criminal charges and prosecution.

Residents of Nova Scotia are encouraged to report any suspicions related to counterfeit currency.