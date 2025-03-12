Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$100K in counterfeit cash seized in Canada from China, headed for N.S.: police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 12:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Counterfeit cash on the rise in Alberta, charges laid in Edmonton'
Counterfeit cash on the rise in Alberta, charges laid in Edmonton
WATCH: Counterfeit cash on the rise – Nov 25, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than $100,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency has been seized in a joint operation between the Canada Border Services Agency and the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The investigation began earlier this year when CBSA officers halted suspicious shipments that were sent from China, according to the RCMP.

On Jan. 9, officers at Mirabel International Airport in Quebec uncovered a package containing counterfeit holographic stickers mimicking security features on Canadian currency, police say.

Later, on Jan. 27, at an international cargo facility in Mississauga, Ont., CBSA officers seized roughly $30,000 worth of counterfeit $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Both shipments were directed to the same address in Glace Bay, N.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The intercepted counterfeit goods were quickly reported to the Nova Scotia RCMP, which says it initiated a further investigation with the Bank of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 11, police say authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Glace Bay, where officers found approximately $70,000 in counterfeit bills, additional counterfeit holographic stickers, electronic devices and a rifle.

“Unfortunately, counterfeit money is in circulation across the country,” Cpl. Mitch Thompson of the RCMP’s commercial crime section said in a statement. “When printed on polymer, some fake bills may look real if you don’t pay attention to the security features embedded in legitimate currency.”

Trending Now

Thompson urges all Canadians, particularly those in Nova Scotia, to familiarize themselves with the security features of genuine bank notes to avoid unintentionally accepting counterfeit currency.

“It’s an offense to knowingly possess or use counterfeit money,” he said.

“If you unknowingly accept fake bills, you won’t be reimbursed—you’re responsible for the loss.”

Jonathan McGrath, CBSA intelligence manager for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, emphasized the importance of continuing to investigate the origins of counterfeit currency shipments.

“Smuggling counterfeit bills into Canada is a serious offense,” he said, noting that such crimes could lead to arrests, criminal charges and prosecution.

Residents of Nova Scotia are encouraged to report any suspicions related to counterfeit currency.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices