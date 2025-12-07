SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Brown, Celtics hold off Raptors 121-113

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2025 6:05 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Forward Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, including three for four shooting from beyond the three-point line, to help the Boston Celtics avert a wild comeback attempt from the Toronto Raptors in a 121-113 win on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram’s 30 points led the Raptors, who were behind 23 points early in the third quarter and took their first lead with a Jamal Shead layup with 10:39 remaining at Scotiabank Arena.

The teams were tied 102-102 when Payton Prichard made a three-pointer with 7:15 remaining to put Boston (15-9) up for good for its fifth win in a row. The Raptors (15-10) dropped their third straight.

Guard Derrick White added 27 points, while Pritchard was good for 15.

Raptors Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili checked in with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Barnes also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The visitors jumped out to a 10-3 lead. They enjoyed an eight-point advantage after the first quarter and extended their lead to 77-59 at the half.

The Raptors pulled to within four points with three-pointers from Ochai Agbaji and Shead with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The Celtics went 20 for 47 in their three-point attempts. Toronto only made nine of 22.

Takeaways

Raptors: Guard Immanuel Quickley was a game-time decision with an illness. He managed with 11 points after scoring a season-high 31 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Celtics: Montreal’s Chris Boucher was honoured with a video tribute before the game. He returned to  Scotiabank Arena for his first regular-season game since the 32-year-old forward departed the Raptors to sign with Boston last summer.

Key moment

Pritchard’s nifty pass for a White layup with 55.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter capped off a 7-0 run to put the Celtics in front by 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Key stat

The Celtics’ 77-point first half was the most allowed by the Raptors in a half this season. The previous high was the 75 put up by the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at home on Oct 26.

Up next

Celtics: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Raptors: Conclude five-game homestand against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

