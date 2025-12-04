Carney to meet with Trump, Sheinbaum in D.C. as CUSMA future in question

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum when the three leaders are in Washington, D.C., for the FIFA World Cup draw, Carney’s office says.

The event, which will decide the team matchups for the World Cup matches taking place in all three countries next year, will mark the first time this year that the three North American leaders are in the same place together.

It was not immediately clear if Carney will meet with Trump and Sheinbaum together or separately on the sidelines of the FIFA event at the Kennedy Center.

Friday’s meeting will mark the first official sit-down between Carney and Trump since the U.S. president suspended trade talks with Canada in October over Ontario’s anti-tariff TV ad campaign. The two spoke briefly at a group dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea last month, where Carney apologized for the ad, but trade issues were not otherwise discussed.

Trump told reporters afterward that he would not resume trade negotiations despite Carney’s apology.

It also comes after Trump on Wednesday mused that he may either let the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade (CUSMA) expire next year or negotiate a new deal.

The trade pact is up for review next year, with public consultations already underway in all three countries.

“It expires in about a year, and we’ll either let it expire, or we’ll maybe work out another deal with Mexico and Canada,” Trump told reporters in the White House, when asked about the future of the deal.

Under Article 34.7 of CUSMA, during the review, all three countries will have to agree on whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years, with a new joint review set no later than in six years’ time.

If one country does not agree to the 16-year extension, then joint reviews will have to be held every year until a longer extension can be agreed to.

Carney last met with Sheinbaum in Mexico City in September. The two countries have been working on strengthening partnerships on energy and security.

Trump left the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta early this past summer, scuttling a planned meeting with Sheinbaum who arrived later to meet with Carney.

Carney came under fire last month after dismissing questions about when he last spoke to Trump, saying “who cares?” and adding he doesn’t have “burning issues” to discuss with Trump right now.

He acknowledged in the House of Commons that the reply was “a mistake” and “a poor choice of words about a serious issue.”

—With files from Global’s Mackenzie Gray and Uday Rana