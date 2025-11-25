Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney says ‘who cares’ comment on Trump talks was ‘poor choice of words’

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney admits it was ‘poor choice of words’ to dismiss question on Trump call with ‘who cares?’'
Carney admits it was ‘poor choice of words’ to dismiss question on Trump call with ‘who cares?’
WATCH: Carney admits it was 'poor choice of words' to dismiss question on Trump call with 'who cares?'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday his recent reply to a question about the state of trade talks with the U.S. — “Who cares?” — amounted to “a poor choice of words.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hammered the prime minister over his comment during question period in the House of Commons Tuesday.

“Before the election he promised ‘elbows up.’ After, it was, ‘Who cares?’ Before the election, he said the tariffs were an ‘existential crisis.’ Now he says they’re not a burning issue,” Poilievre said.

“Why is the prime minister before the election so much different than the one after?”

Carney walked back the comments he made over the weekend in response.

“On the night of the election … I made a promise to Canadians. When I make a mistake, I’ll admit it. That was a poor choice of words about a serious issue,” Carney said in question period.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney said he will announce further federal help for tariff-affected sectors later this week.

Click to play video: '‘Why doesn’t he care?’: Poilievre slams Carney over ‘who cares’ comment on Trump trade talks'
‘Why doesn’t he care?’: Poilievre slams Carney over ‘who cares’ comment on Trump trade talks

When he was asked Sunday during the G20 summit in Johannesburg when he last spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, Carney said “Who cares?” and added he doesn’t have “burning issues” to discuss with Trump right now.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump abruptly ended trade negotiations with Canada last month in response to an ad paid for by the Ontario government that featured a recording of former president Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs.

Carney later apologized to Trump for the ads, but trade talks are still suspended.

The prime minister is considering travelling to Washington next week for a FIFA World Cup event.

Click to play video: 'Carney says no ‘burning issue’ to bring up with Trump, talks to resume when ‘appropriate’'
Carney says no ‘burning issue’ to bring up with Trump, talks to resume when ‘appropriate’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices