Share



Canada

Carney had ‘very good’ conversation with Trump at South Korea dinner

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 8:42 am
1 min read
United States President Donald Trump looks to Prime Minister Mark Carney as they raise there glasses during a toast at a dinner with leaders in Gyeongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025. View image in full screen
United States President Donald Trump looks to Prime Minister Mark Carney as they raise there glasses during a toast at a dinner with leaders in Gyeongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had a “very good” conversation with the U.S. President Donald Trump as the two leaders met at a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

“A very good conversation. Always pleasant,” Carney said when asked by Global News’ Mackenzie Gray how dinner was and whether he chatted with Trump at all.

The two pointed and smiled at one another as they sat down to dinner together in South Korea Tuesday.

It marks the first time the pair have been in the same room since Trump cut off trade talks with Canada last week.

‘I’ll never apologize for fighting,’ Ontario Premier Ford addresses questions about his anti-tariff ads

Both leaders are attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum this week in South Korea. They’re among a small group of leaders invited to a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

Carney and Trump appeared to exchange pleasantries before Lee delivered a welcome speech.

‘Emotions don’t carry you very far’: Carney says after Trump pulls plug on trade talks

Last week, Trump announced on his social media platform that he was “terminating” negotiations with Ottawa.

Later, he threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canada in response to an anti-tariff ad that was paid for by Ontario and run in the U.S.

–with files from Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

