Carney had ‘very good’ conversation with Trump at South Korea dinner

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had a “very good” conversation with the U.S. President Donald Trump as the two leaders met at a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
“A very good conversation. Always pleasant,” Carney said when asked by Global News’ Mackenzie Gray how dinner was and whether he chatted with Trump at all.
The two pointed and smiled at one another as they sat down to dinner together in South Korea Tuesday.
It marks the first time the pair have been in the same room since Trump cut off trade talks with Canada last week.
Both leaders are attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum this week in South Korea. They’re among a small group of leaders invited to a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.
Carney and Trump appeared to exchange pleasantries before Lee delivered a welcome speech.
Last week, Trump announced on his social media platform that he was “terminating” negotiations with Ottawa.
Later, he threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canada in response to an anti-tariff ad that was paid for by Ontario and run in the U.S.
–with files from Canadian Press
