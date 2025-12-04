Trump says he’s open to letting CUSMA expire

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States may either let the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) expire next year or negotiate a new deal.

The deal, which he was instrumental in negotiating in 2018 and is referred to as CUSMA in Canada and USMCA in the United States, is up for review next year.

“It expires in about a year, and we’ll either let it expire, or we’ll maybe work out another deal with Mexico and Canada,” Trump told reporters in the White House on Wednesday, when asked about the future of the deal.

2:35 Canada cuts counter tariffs against U.S. and China

Canada and Mexico had “taken advantage” of the U.S., Trump said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mexico and Canada have taken advantage of the United States. It’s like just about every other country, in all fairness, it’s not them. I’m not blaming them. But every country because we had stupid people running our country,” Trump said.

The deal was signed during Trump’s first term in office and in 2020. After signing the deal, he praised the trade agreement.

“It’s the best agreement we’ve ever made,” Trump had said at the time.

1:00 Sectoral trade deals with U.S. will ‘likely persist’ with revised CUSMA: Carney

This comes as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Politico that Trump could either walk away from the deal or negotiate separate deals with both Canada and Mexico.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I mean, that’s always a scenario,” Greer said in an interview on Politico’s podcast, The Conversation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The president’s view is he only wants deals that are a good deal. The reason why we built a review period into USMCA was in case we needed to revise it, review it or exit it,” he added.

Under Article 34.7 of CUSMA, during the review, all three countries will have to agree on whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years, with a new joint review set no later than in six years’ time.

If one country does not agree to the 16-year extension, then joint reviews will have to be held every year until a longer extension can be agreed to.

Article 34.6 of CUSMA states that any country can withdraw from the agreement at any time by providing written notice to the other parties, with the withdrawal taking effect six months later.

“If a party withdraws, this agreement shall remain in force for the remaining parties,” the text reads.

Trump is also considering splitting the free trade agreement into two parts — one for Canada and one for Mexico, Greer said.

“Our relationship with the Canadian economy is totally different than our relationship with the Mexican economy,” Politico’s daily politics newsletter Canada Playbook quoted Greer as saying.

“I mean, the labor situation is different. The stuff that’s being made is different. The export and import profile is different. It actually doesn’t make a ton of economic sense why we would marry those three together,” Greer said.

Story continues below advertisement

3:19 Canada launching CUSMA review consultation Friday, LeBlanc says

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is currently holding public hearings on its formal review of CUSMA, which began Wednesday and will conclude on Friday. The USTR will hear from business groups from both nations.

Canada launched its own formal review of the deal in September.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly is set to appear Thursday afternoon at the House of Commons international trade committee, which is conducting a study on the forthcoming CUSMA review.

Canada is the largest export market for the U.S. and makes up one of the smallest trade deficits of any of the U.S.’s trade partners. In fact, without energy exports, Canada runs a deficit with the U.S.

Since March, the U.S. has provided tariff relief for Canadian exports that are compliant with CUSMA. A recent RBC report pointed out that the CUSMA exemptions have been critical in cushioning not only the Canadian economy, but also U.S. manufacturers and importers against the worst impacts of Trump’s tariffs.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global’s Sean Boynton