Canada

Canada launching CUSMA review consultation Friday, LeBlanc says

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2025 10:59 am
1 min read
The process of renegotiating CUSMA
WATCH ABOVE: The process of renegotiating CUSMA
Dominic LeBlanc says consultations start Friday on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) ahead of a planned review of the North American trade pact next year.

The Canada-U.S. trade minister says Ottawa will hear from provinces, territories, industry and workers as it gears up to negotiate formally with the United States and Mexico in 2026.

An exemption for CUSMA-compliant goods has so far shielded much of Canada’s trade from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war, although sectoral duties still exist in the steel, aluminum, automotive and softwood lumber industries.

Carney responds to U.S. ambassador, says bigger trade deal ‘not on the table, but still possible’
LeBlanc says that while Ottawa would sign a “bigger deal” with the U.S. if Washington offered something in Canada’s interests, his short-term focus is on addressing the sectoral tariffs.

LeBlanc is in Mexico City capping off a two-day trip with Prime Minister Mark Carney, who announced a new economic and security agreement yesterday with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Carney and Sheinbaum emphasized that the new deal will “complement” CUSMA.

— with files from Craig Lord in Ottawadigit

© 2025 The Canadian Press

