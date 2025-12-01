‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for 2nd time this year

Send this page to someone via email

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for the sixth time in five years after the actor violated his domestic violence probation.

Bryan, 44, and his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, were both taken into police custody in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 29, according to jail records reviewed by Global News.

The actor is currently being held without bail at Lane County Jail and is scheduled to be released on Dec. 3, jail records show.

While Bryan was taken in for violating probation from a prior domestic violence conviction, Cartwright is facing multiple charges, including one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

It’s just the latest in a string of legal troubles for the former child star, who starred alongside Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas on hit sitcom Home Improvement in the 1990s.

FILE: (back row) Blake Clark, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Canadian actor Pamela Anderson, Richard Karn, (front row) Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Zachery Ty Bryan attend the 18th Annual People's Choice Awards, held at Universal Studios Hollywood in March 1992.

Bryan was also arrested in January in Myrtle Beach and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

In the police report, obtained by People on Jan. 6, the arresting officer said that Cartwright “stated that she was assaulted” by Bryan and that the two “live together and have children in common.”

Cartwright alleged that Bryan “choked her and punched her in the face multiple times.”

The officer said that the woman had “apparent injuries” on her face, including bruising and swelling.

Bryan told the officer that he and Cartwright “got into an argument about her drinking” and when he attempted to “take the bottle from her,” she “refused” and “flailed back and forth.”

The actor was booked into Horry County jail on Jan. 2 on a $10,000 bail and released the following day, according to jail records viewed by Global News.

In February 2024, Bryan was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

He was arrested in California by officers from La Quinta Sheriff’s Station, who were responding to a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision, just after 2 a.m.

The deputies observed “indications of impairment” in Bryan, the driver, and arrested him for driving under the influence with priors. He was also booked on the misdemeanour of contempt of court.

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested for felony assault after police responded to a call regarding a physical dispute at his Oregon home. A few months later, in October, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree and, after striking a plea deal, was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.

The judge in the sentencing ordered that he have “no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs.”

He faced similar charges in October 2020, when he was arrested in Oregon for assault, menacing, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interference with making a report following a fight with his girlfriend, Cartwright.

The most serious charges in 2020 were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours —menacing and fourth-degree assault — and was sentenced to three years of probation.

He was also required to attend a violence intervention program and ordered not to have any contact with Cartwright.

Mugshot of actor Zachery Ty Bryan after his arrest on Oct. 16, 2020, in Eugene, Ore.

Speaking about the arrest to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, he said: “At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something … I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanours and called it a day.”

In 2020, he was also booked for driving under the influence — his fourth DUI since 2004.

Bryan has seven children with his ex-wife and Cartwright.

— With files from Global News