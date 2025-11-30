Recipe: Homemade fudge

Makes: 9×9 inch square dish
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
3 c (650g) granulated sugar
1 ¼ cup (300ml) CORN SRYUP
1 cup (227g) unsalted butter
1c (6oz) 175g 70% chocolate pallets or finely chopped
1 tsp vanilla
In a pot combine the sugar, condensed milk, butter and chocolate.
Stir the mixture to combine evenly and then cook on medium heat. Using a candy thermometer, cook the mixture to 115 degrees Celsius (236f)
Pull from the heat and stir until the fudge loses it shine, at that point do not stir anymore. Approximately 3 minutes.
In a pre-lined with parchment paper 9×9 square baking pan, pour the mixture into it.
Allow it to crystallize and set for up to an hour.
Note:
The temperature is key in making fudge. If the fudge is too soft for your liking, you can cook it 1-2 degrees more. If the mixture is cooked over 115c it will become grainy and break apart.
