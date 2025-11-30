Recipe: Homemade fudge

See more sharing options

Makes: 9×9 inch square dish

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

3 c (650g) granulated sugar

1 ¼ cup (300ml) CORN SRYUP

1 cup (227g) unsalted butter

1c (6oz) 175g 70% chocolate pallets or finely chopped

1 tsp vanilla

In a pot combine the sugar, condensed milk, butter and chocolate.

Stir the mixture to combine evenly and then cook on medium heat. Using a candy thermometer, cook the mixture to 115 degrees Celsius (236f)

Pull from the heat and stir until the fudge loses it shine, at that point do not stir anymore. Approximately 3 minutes.

In a pre-lined with parchment paper 9×9 square baking pan, pour the mixture into it.

Allow it to crystallize and set for up to an hour.

Note:

The temperature is key in making fudge. If the fudge is too soft for your liking, you can cook it 1-2 degrees more. If the mixture is cooked over 115c it will become grainy and break apart.