City of Edmonton launches new summer programming to support downtown

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The City of Edmonton has launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging people to explore downtown.

From now until December residents and visitors can experience more than 1,000 events and activities designed to support local businesses and make downtown more vibrant.

“The more that people from outside of the core come here and support the businesses and come to the events the better off the whole city is and we will all continue to thrive and improve over time,” Downtown Edmonton Community League president, Cheryl Probert said.

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The city said parks, transit and other public spaces will offer live music, fitness classes, art classes, mini golf – to name a few activities.

“At the end of the day you want to have people coming down to events at Rogers Place, but you also want people to take in the great atmosphere to enjoy the great restaurants to experience the community that exists to go to the parks,” Mayor Andrew Knack said.

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The Turn Up Downtown campaign is in partnership with the Edmonton Arts Council, Downtown Edmonton Community League, Edmonton Downtown Business Association and other local organizations.

“Come and see us downtown – experience for yourself all the wonderful arts and culture that there is down here and hopefully that will start to change the perception that has been in the public for some time now,” Probert said.

For more information on the programming including a schedule of events and locations head to the city’s website.