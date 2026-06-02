Kelowna veteran surprised with custom model ship after nationwide effort

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A simple request from a Kelowna, B.C., veteran sparked an incredible effort that stretched across Canada.

Richard Brown served aboard HMCS Haida in 1956. Hoping to find a model of the legendary warship, Brown wrote to a Canadian military magazine with a straightforward question: “Can you help?”

What he didn’t know was that his request would inspire veterans, hobbyists, volunteers and members of the Royal Canadian Navy to work together to create a one-of-a-kind model of the historic vessel.

“This event was a surprise to Richard. He knew nothing about it,” said neighbour Rita Klimuk.

For Brown, the HMCS Haida is more than a piece of naval history. It reminds him of the people he served alongside and the memories that have stayed with him long after his time in the Navy.

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View image in full screen the custom model of the HMSC Haida.

“Met a lot of good people. All the good people in the world were all in the forces,” he said.

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“I got tired of stew. Even for breakfast we ate stew. We had two choices, take it or leave it,” he said.

Organized by a Canadian military magazine and a hobby shop, volunteers spent more than 90 days building the detailed HMCS Haida model. Throughout the process, everyone involved worked to keep the project under wraps, ensuring the finished model would come as a complete surprise to Brown.

The ship itself holds a special place in Canadian military history. A Royal Canadian Navy representative described HMCS Haida as “the fightingest ship in the Royal Canadian Navy,” noting it served during both the Second World War and the Korean War and remains one of the most decorated ships in the country’s naval history.

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View image in full screen Richard Brown accepting a model ship the HMCS Haida, which he served on. Cohan Sassaman

For Brown, it’s a model ship. For everyone who helped create it, it’s a lasting thank-you for a lifetime of service.