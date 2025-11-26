Menu

Crime

Maple Ridge woman’s remains could have been in her house for months: court documents

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 8:54 pm
1 min read
A Maple Ridge man has pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body in relation to the death of 43-year-old Jessica Cunningham. As Kristen Robinson reports, court documents indicate Cunningham's body could have been in her home for months.
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man has pleaded guilty to one charge of interference with a dead body in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jessica Cunningham.

Cunningham’s remains were discovered inside her home on Aug. 26.

She had last been seen in June and was reported missing in July.

Her partner, Mylie Barron, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with indignity to human remains.

He has pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body in a charge dating back to May, three months before Cunningham’s remains were found.

When police announced the charge against Barron, they said he had been in an intimate relationship with Cunningham.

A neighbour who attended a vigil for Cunningham and one of Barron’s court appearances says he hopes the upcoming sentencing answers some questions.

“You always want to know why, obviously, you feel bad for the families, obviously nobody deserves that, but why, and it’s a quiet neighbourhood, but it could happen anywhere,” Michael Rosenberg said.

“The biggest question is why, why would someone do that?”

Barron has consented to remain in custody until Dec. 11 for a pre-sentencing hearing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is still investigating the case and can’t comment on whether more charges are expected.

