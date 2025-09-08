Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Remains found at Maple Ridge home confirmed to be missing woman Jessica Cunningham

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 6:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Friend remembers Jessica Cunningham, missing woman connected to criminal investigation'
Friend remembers Jessica Cunningham, missing woman connected to criminal investigation
RELATED: A friend of Jessica Cunningham, the Maple Ridge woman whose disappearance is now connected to a criminal investigation, is remembering how Cunningham saved her from an abusive relationship. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police have confirmed that the human remains found at the home of a missing Maple Ridge, B.C., woman were, in fact, those of Jessica Cunningham.

Cunningham, 43, was last seen in June and reported missing in July.

Police descended on her home on Aug. 26, where they discovered the remains. Her partner, Mylie Barron, was arrested the same day and charged with indignity to human remains.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Investigators continue to work to understand the circumstances that led to Jessica’s death,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a Monday media release.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones.”

IHIT has said it’s too early to determine whether Cunningham’s case involves alleged intimate partner violence.

Police won’t say how long Cunningham’s remains were in the home before they were discovered, or whether investigators had searched the property earlier in the missing persons investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Friends and supporters held a vigil for Cunningham outside her Gillis Place home on Sunday evening.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices