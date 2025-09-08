Remains found at Maple Ridge home confirmed to be missing woman Jessica Cunningham

See more sharing options

Police have confirmed that the human remains found at the home of a missing Maple Ridge, B.C., woman were, in fact, those of Jessica Cunningham.

Cunningham, 43, was last seen in June and reported missing in July.

Police descended on her home on Aug. 26, where they discovered the remains. Her partner, Mylie Barron, was arrested the same day and charged with indignity to human remains.

“Investigators continue to work to understand the circumstances that led to Jessica’s death,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a Monday media release.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones.”

IHIT has said it’s too early to determine whether Cunningham’s case involves alleged intimate partner violence.

Police won’t say how long Cunningham’s remains were in the home before they were discovered, or whether investigators had searched the property earlier in the missing persons investigation.

Friends and supporters held a vigil for Cunningham outside her Gillis Place home on Sunday evening.